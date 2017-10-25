Cape Town City skipper Robyn Johannes admits that they are still sulking after their MTN8 final defeat to Supersport United almost two week ago.

But Johannes insists that they must get over the heartbreak very quickly if they are to make a successful start to the defence of their Telkom Knockout title this weekend.

City have a difficult trip to Baroka FC on Sunday in the first round of the competition they won last year in their maiden season in the Premier Soccer League.

It could have been two trophies inside 12 months had they not lost earlier this month to SuperSport in the MTN8 final in Durban – a result that has been followed by two successive league defeats that have left the club looking bruised and battered.

“We have a talented squad and we want to go on and achieve good things‚" he said.

"It’s obviously been a difficult week for us but that’s over.

"We can move on and focus and look forward to the future.

“For me personally‚ the MTN8 is still in my head‚ in the back of my mind.

"The heartbreak of it.

"So I’m sure that’s playing in the heads of the guys.

"But that’s life. We have to go on and defend the Telkom Knockout.

"That’s the most important thing at the moment.

“I’m still sulking‚ I won’t even lie. We had it in our grasp!

"If we had played badly or didn’t deserve to win it‚ then OK.

"But we didn’t‚ which makes it an even bitter pill to swallow.

“But we are professionals‚ we have to deal with it. We must look forward and make sure we move onto bigger and better things ahead.

"I’m still dealing with it but I need to be a big boy and get over it.”

Johannes said he had been desperate to help rookie coach Benni McCarthy taste trophy success in his first season.

“What makes it even harder to me to accept is that I wanted the coach to lift his first cup.

"I’ve been saying that since he got here‚ I want to see him succeed and I want to see him do well.

"It wasn’t so much about me losing it‚ but rather him losing it. That tore me up even more.

“Penalties are always a lottery‚ you know.

"But it should never even have gone to extra time‚ that’s how I see it.

"We should have won the game in 90 minutes. But that didn’t happen.”

Since the final‚ City lost at home to Bloemfontein Celtic last week and at Chippa United in East London on Sunday.

“That we played two days after the final shouldn’t have happened either.

"The game (against Celtic last Tuesday) should have been moved.

"But we are professionals and dealing with the MTN8 final and then playing two games in the same week was always going to be difficult.

"The heartbreak and dent is still there in the back of our heads but‚ like I say‚ we try to move on‚” the central defender added.