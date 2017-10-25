A postponement last week means that the Premier Soccer League’s prosecution of Bidvest Wits’ Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango and Michael Morton of AmaZulu following a spitting incident in the match between the two clubs earlier this month is likely to be concluded this week.

But an exact time has yet to be set‚ according to the two clubs.

Mhango‚ who has already faced internal disciplinary charges at his club‚ and Morton are both charged with misconduct.

The actual PSL charge sheet is somewhat ambiguous.

Both players are charged with the same offence although television pictures show Mhango spitting at Morton and the midfielder retaliating‚ for which he was red carded and served a two match ban.

Mhango got away scott-free at the time.

The charges‚ according to the PSL‚ are:

*’Mr Mhango has been charged with misconduct for allegedly offending the dignity of Amazulu FC player‚ Michael Morton following an alleged spitting incident on 20 September 2017 at the Princess Magogo Stadium’.

* ‘Mr Morton has also been charged with misconduct for allegedly offending the dignity of Bidvest Wits FC player Gabadinho Mhango‚ following a further alleged spitting incident on 20 September 2017 at the Princess Magogo Stadium’.

Morton (@MMORTON6) tweeted his outrage after the charges were made public by the PSL on October 10. “Did I retaliate in an overly aggressive way to an incident? 100%. Did I react by ‘spitting back’? Absolutely NOT (disgraced by the accusation)‚” he wrote.

However‚ the PSL charge’s specifically do not say Morton is accused of spitting but having been sent off‚ and already served his suspension‚ having to appear before the PSL disciplinary committee seems an overzealous action on the part of the prosecutor.

Spitting at another player is regarded as a heinous crimes in most football environments.

The PSL must also finalise cases against Wits officials George Mogotsi and Jonathan Schloss for verbal abuse after the match against Kaizer Chiefs at Soccer City on September 20.

There is also a case outstanding against Richard Makhoba‚ who has moved from Royal Eagles to Richards Bay FC as general manager.

He is accused of intimidating and abusing match officials.