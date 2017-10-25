Results reveal how close Masuluke came to beating Arsenal's Giroud

Baroka FC goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke will look back and wonder what might have been after the South African Football Association (Safa) revealed the voting for the Fifa Puskas awards.

Masuluke missed out on the award for best goal of the year to Arsenal and French forward Olivier Giroud by a close margin at the star-studded awards ceremony held in London on Monday night.

Giroud scooped the award with 36.17% of the votes followed closely by Masuluke on 27.48%.

Deyna Castellanos from Venezuela got 20.47%.