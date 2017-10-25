Soccer

US judge to sentence first in FIFA scandal

25 October 2017 - 09:52 By AFP
Hector Trujillo, former secretary general of the soccer federation of Guatemala leaves Brooklyn Federal Court on June 2, 2017 in New York, after pleading guilty to one count of wire transfer conspiracy and one count of wire transfer in front of US federal judge Pamela Chen, in charge of the FIFA corruption case. He is accused of accepting bribes for hundreds of thousands of dollars in exchange for TV and marketing rights of soccer matches for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.
Hector Trujillo, former secretary general of the soccer federation of Guatemala leaves Brooklyn Federal Court on June 2, 2017 in New York, after pleading guilty to one count of wire transfer conspiracy and one count of wire transfer in front of US federal judge Pamela Chen, in charge of the FIFA corruption case. He is accused of accepting bribes for hundreds of thousands of dollars in exchange for TV and marketing rights of soccer matches for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.
Image: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

A 63-year-old former Guatemalan football official is expected Wednesday to become the first person sentenced by a US judge over the sweeping corruption scandal that rocked world soccer.

The US investigation, first unveiled in May 2015, has seen federal prosecutors in New York indict around 40 football and sports marketing executives with allegedly receiving tens of millions of bribes and kickbacks.

Like many of the indicted, Hector Trujillo cut a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of wire fraud conspiracy in a US federal court in Brooklyn four months ago.

He served as general secretary of Guatemala's Football Federation from 2009 to 2015 and also was a judge on the country's constitutional court.

US prosecutors are seeking a minimum sentence of just over three years and for Trujillo to pay back $415,000 to the Guatemalan soccer federation, when Judge Pamela Chen opens the hearing at a Brooklyn federal court at 2:30 pm (1830 GMT).

They dispute a claim from Trujillo's lawyers that he has already endured "sufficient punishment" due to a month in custody before his release on bail, his bail conditions and the expected damage to his professional life.

Prosecutors also dispute claims that he should be treated leniently owing to "poor health," saying that many defendants of similar age are treated in prison.

The formerly successful lawyer was arrested on December 4, 2015 while on a family cruise in Florida and initially pleaded not guilty to eight charges against him.

US prosecutors say he and other officials accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks from a Miami-based sports marketing company in exchange for media and marketing rights to Guatemala's World Cup qualifier matches.

In January 2016, he posted a $4 million bond, surrendering his passport and submitting to electronic monitoring. He has been living on bail in Florida.

The US corruption investigation precipitated the downfall of longtime FIFA president Sepp Blatter and his former heir apparent, Michel Platini.

Many of those indicted agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for possible leniency.

Three Latin American defendants who have continued to plead not guilty in connection with the largest corruption scandal in the history of soccer are due to go on trial in a US federal court in Brooklyn on November 6.

READ MORE:

Oscarine Masuluke was Cristiano Ronaldo's choice for Puskás Award

Oscarine Masuluke might have missed out to Olivier Giroud for Fifa’s Puskas Award for the best goal scored in the world in the past year‚ but he ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Zidane wins FIFA's best coach, Giroud beats Masuluke to Puskás Award

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was named the 2017 Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year at a ceremony at the London Palladium theatre on Monday.
Sport
1 day ago

Tickets for Bafana-Senegal go on sale at R30 as SAFA aims to fill up stadium

Having learnt the hard way with less than 20 000 fans attending Bafana Bafana’s last World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso‚ the South African ...
Sport
5 days ago

Bafana Bafana climb six places on the FIFA rankings

South Africa’s fine 3-1 World Cup qualifier victory over Burkina Faso earlier this month has seen them climb six places in the latest FIFA World ...
Sport
8 days ago

Most read

  1. Results reveal how close Masuluke came to beating Arsenal's Giroud Soccer
  2. US judge to sentence first in FIFA scandal Soccer
  3. Weakened Manchester City scrape past Wolves to reach Cup quarters Soccer
  4. Tinkler wants savvy officials for CAF Confederations Cup final Soccer
  5. 'Players need a klap' Soccer

Latest Videos

Two men attack police officer with hammer
I lived to tell the tale: The faces of South Africa’s crime victims

Related articles

  1. Masuluke's night of stars Soccer
  2. Oscarine Masuluke was Cristiano Ronaldo's choice for Puskás Award Soccer
  3. OBITUARY | Dan Leboa, football's gatekeeper in both senses of the word Opinion & Analysis
  4. 'Following in my father's footsteps is not a big deal' Sport
  5. Parker urges Kaizer Chiefs to 'keep getting better' Soccer
  6. 'Micho' to address Orlando Pirates' lack of intensity Soccer
  7. Tickets for Bafana-Senegal go on sale at R30 as SAFA aims to fill up stadium Soccer
  8. Kaizer Chiefs have not had sleepless nights over Lebese‚ says Komphela Soccer
  9. Benni McCarthy’s battered Cape Town City turn attention back to the league Soccer
  10. Pressure on Komphela as Sundowns host Chiefs in blockbuster PSL clash Soccer
  11. Bafana Bafana climb six places on the FIFA rankings Soccer
X