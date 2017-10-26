BREAKING | Former PSL referee Ian McLeod dies
Respected former South African referee Ian McLeod passed away on Thursday night.
South African Football Association (Safa) communications manager Dominic Chimhavi confirmed to TimesLIVE that well-known McLeod was admitted into hospital after telling his wife that he was not feeling well.
"He was match commissioner at a recent national first division match and on his return home he told his wife that he was not feeling well‚" Chimhavi said.
Former top referee Ian McLeod has passed away. He was admitted in hospital last week & sadly passed on this evening.— SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) October 26, 2017
May his soul RIP pic.twitter.com/ZNadAH3Lxi
"He was admitted into hospital and sadly passed away on Thursday night."
McLeod became the first South African to referee in a Fifa World Cup when he officiated in the 1998 global showpiece in France.
He was restructuring the referees' structures at Safa at the time of his death.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE