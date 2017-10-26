BREAKING | Former PSL referee Ian McLeod dies

Respected former South African referee Ian McLeod passed away on Thursday night.

South African Football Association (Safa) communications manager Dominic Chimhavi confirmed to TimesLIVE that well-known McLeod was admitted into hospital after telling his wife that he was not feeling well.

"He was match commissioner at a recent national first division match and on his return home he told his wife that he was not feeling well‚" Chimhavi said.