Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has warned the club's supporters to buckle up for what he expects to be a bumpy ride.

The Brazilians are still a long way from purring like the Rolls-Royce engine of old and Mosimane expects the club to battle through turbulent waters in the coming weeks.

Sundowns missed out on the season-opening MTN8 tournament a few weeks ago and they are stuttering out of the blocks in the PSL.

They have a potential banana skin in the form of Chippa United in the Last 16 round of the Telkom Knockout in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

Their three league losses this season from six matches have been at home to Polokwane City‚ Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu‚ and Mosimane said foremost on his agenda at the moment is to find stability as they seek a return to winning ways.

“I foresee a little bit of turbulence along the way this season and Sundowns fans must be patient..... but they must buckle up‚" he warned on Thursday.

"It is going to be a tough season because we did not stabilise the team this year due to a lot of injuries.

"I have not found my starting eleven proper.”

Mosimane said while they have not managed to win matches‚ he has been impressed by the way his players have played.

“But with the challenges that we are facing at the moment‚ we will always play football.

"We had 70% ball possession against Chiefs‚ we have about 75% against AmaZulu‚ we went to Rustenburg and Bethlehem dominated and against SuperSport United we dominated‚ there are no issues with that.”

After their 2-1 loss to AmaZulu last weekend‚ a section of the Sundowns supporters showed their dissatisfaction with the result by verbally abusing the players.

But Mosimane said he understood their agitation.

“Sundowns supporters are used to wining and that is the only language they know.

"I understand that they are agitated.

"It is good because some of them travelled with us to Cairo and Japan and they felt the challenges we faced on the road.

"I think they understand all those factors and playing three seasons in a row without a break‚ we have done a lot of miles.

"I think we are going to go through a dip and we must buckle up.

"But we will come back because we have enough quality to play.

"We had no reasons not to win the games against Chiefs and AmaZulu‚ but the reality is that we must buckle up.”