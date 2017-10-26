Soccer

'It’s amazing what a win does for a team,' says Ajax captain Lebusa

26 October 2017 - 16:09 By Mark Gleeson
Mosa Lebusa of Ajax Cape Town chats to media during the 2017 Telkom Knockout press conference for Ajax Cape Town at Ikamva, Cape Town on 26 October 2017.
Mosa Lebusa of Ajax Cape Town chats to media during the 2017 Telkom Knockout press conference for Ajax Cape Town at Ikamva, Cape Town on 26 October 2017.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Ajax Cape Town are banking on a turnaround in spirit and mood at the club after their win in the Premier Soccer League last weekend to take on the long trip to Limpopo where they will meet Polokwane City in the first round of the Telkom Knockout on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s amazing what a win does for a team‚ everyone is happy‚” said captain Mosa Lebusa in Cape Town on Thursday.

Ajax beat Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 to register only their second win of the season but are still struggling near the foot of the table with eight points from eight games.

Their only other win was against Polokwane City on September 15.

Saturday’s match away at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium is their first cup tie of the season.

“They are a difficult side to play‚" said Lebusa.

"I’ve only played them once away and we drew.

"Knowing them‚ they are a hard running team.

"They fight for 90 minutes and they never give you space.

"So it’s going to be a hard game‚ a difficult one.

"But I think all the guys are prepared.

“We are looking for another big performance to get our confidence back.

"It’s important for us to go into every match to get the best out of it‚” added coach Stanley Menzo.

But Ajax will be without injured first-choice goalkeeper Brandon Pietersen‚ who has a hip injury‚ as well as Isaac Nhlapo and Junaid Saait.

Morne Nel and Tertius Malepe remain long-term injury casualties.

