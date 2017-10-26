SAFA waiting for answers three years after Senzo Meyiwa's murder
The South African Police Services’ failure to bring former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa’s killers to justice three years after his shooting has left South African Football Association (Safa) officials pulling their hair in frustration.
Meyiwa was shot and killed during an alleged botched robbery at girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s family home in Vosloorus on October 26 in 2014.
No arrests have been made but police claimed they are still investigating the murder.
Safa CEO Dennis Mumble told TimesLIVE on Thursday that police have not kept them in the loop as far as the investigation is concerned and they are also waiting for answers.
3 years on, the killers of #SenzoMeyiwa are yet to be caught. He was killed in front of 4 eye witnesses pic.twitter.com/jT27LuEz7Q— Makashule Gana 🇿🇦 (@Makashule) October 26, 2017
‘‘Clearly this (the police silence) does not do justice to the family‚ first and foremost‚ that we are nowhere near finding out who it is that murdered Senzo Meyiwa‚” Mumble said.
‘‘So we really have to encourage the authorities to do a lot better than what is happening right now and perhaps appeal to them to put extra resources (into the investigation).
#MyCaptain #SenzoMeyiwa #PoliceBlunder No gunpowder residue tests were conducted on those found in the house the night you were murdered. pic.twitter.com/KvZS7wzZ76— Nomsa Maseko (@nomsa_maseko) October 26, 2017
‘‘But also for the public‚ if there is anybody out there with information to come forth to assist the police in the investigation.
‘‘It’s a tragedy that we still do not have any answers or anywhere near close to knowing what exactly happened on that night.”
Today marks 3years since we lost #SenzoMeyiwa nd still his killers are walking amongst us. Sad 😡 how more many years will it take @nealcol— Phuti Leroy Marara (@PhutiLeroy) October 26, 2017
Soccer fans took to social media on Thursday‚ questioning why police have still not brought the perpetrator or perpetrators to justice.
Mumble appealed to police to speed up the investigation.
#SenzoMeyiwa #SenzoMeyiwaDay Our pride and joy R. I. P. pic.twitter.com/wlQFIlcy7V— Tumelo lephogole (@Tumi_Lephogole) October 26, 2017
‘‘I do not know if there is anymore that we can say other than to ask the police to try and accelerate this investigation and if necessary put more resources into following up on this matter.
