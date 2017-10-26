SAFA waiting for answers three years after Senzo Meyiwa's murder

The South African Police Services’ failure to bring former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa’s killers to justice three years after his shooting has left South African Football Association (Safa) officials pulling their hair in frustration.

Meyiwa was shot and killed during an alleged botched robbery at girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s family home in Vosloorus on October 26 in 2014.

No arrests have been made but police claimed they are still investigating the murder.

Safa CEO Dennis Mumble told TimesLIVE on Thursday that police have not kept them in the loop as far as the investigation is concerned and they are also waiting for answers.