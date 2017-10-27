Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter admits the return of centrebacks Thulani Hlatshwayo and Mulomowandau Mathoho to his squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Senegal have given him a headache.

Baxter might have described this as a “nice headache” but he has a tricky task once his squad assembles in Johannesburg on November 6 formulating the back four who can do the job for him in the must-win Russia 2018 games in Polokwane on November 10 and Dakar on November 14.

Cape Town City debutant right-back Thamsanqa Mkhize‚ the SuperSport United central duo of Morgan Gould and Clayton Daniels and Bidvest Wits left-back Sifiso Hlanti put in a solid shift in Bafana’s 3-1 win against Burkina Faso at FNB Stadium on October 7.

The return from suspension of Kaizer Chiefs' Mathoho‚ who has the experience but has been in shaky form for club and country‚ and Bafana and Bidvest Wits captain Hlatshwayo from injury‚ plus availability of Mamelodi Sundowns’ in-form Motjeka Madisha‚ leaves Baxter with a formula to unravel choosing the back four.

“It is a very nice headache‚ I must admit – I wish I had that headache all over the field‚” the Bafana coach said announcing his squad for Senegal at Safa House.

“We have changed our back four too much‚ to be honest. And I was very impressed with the back four against Burkina Faso‚ because they had such little time to gel and gave such a solid performance.

“So I will look at the way each player is playing. I thought ‘Tyson’ [Hlatshwayo] did very well in his game [for Wits against Baroka].

“‘Tower’ – I spoke to [Chiefs coach] Steve Komphela last night. I think Tower has been struggling to get back to his best form‚ but he’s on his way back.

“Morgan and Clayton have been solid as a rock playing through the Caf Confederation Cup and they both came into Bafana and did a good job for us. And Madisha is a young one who can play right-back and centreback for us. And Tyson also can play those two.

“So all of those things I’ll take into account and I’ll have a look at who I think is the best partnership on camp. And try to be a little bit open-minded‚ without being too open-minded so you haven’t got a clue of exactly what you really want.

“But I think we are strong in that department and I think that whoever plays will keep their end up.”

Baxter might have played down this selection poser‚ but in truth the coach’s task of finding the right algorithm‚ taking into account continuity‚ form and experience‚ will present something of a challenge.

Mathoho was suspended for Burkina Faso after being red-carded for a rash foul in SA’s 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde in Praia on September 1.

Hlatshwayo picked up a knee injury in training for Wits a day before their 1-0 home defeat against Orlando Pirates on September 23.