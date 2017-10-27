Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says SuperSport United assistant Kaitano Tembo must be given credit for helping the club to reach the Caf Confederation Cup final.

Tembo‚ who has been with United for many years as a player and assistant to a number of coaches‚ took charge of the club in three crucial group stage matches in the Confederation Cup when Stuart Baxter was negotiating his move to Bafana Bafana.

During Baxter’s protracted negotiations with Safa‚ Tembo managed to pull off five points from a possible nine with a hardfought 2-2 draw against TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi‚ goalless draw with Horoya AC in Guinea and an impressive 5-3 win over FC Mounana in Gabon.

United again travel to Democratic Republic of Congo giants TP Mazembe in hostile Lubumbashi for the second leg of the final next month with Eric Tinkler as head coach‚ and Tembo’s first-hand knowledge of the opposition and conditions will be vital.

Mosimane‚ who won the Caf Champions League with Sundowns last season and is the reigning African coach of the year‚ said former Zimbabwean defender Tembo played a crucial role for United and deserves credit for the work he did under difficult conditions.