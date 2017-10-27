Soccer

Platinum Stars march into TKO last 8

27 October 2017 - 23:00
Brian Mwila of Platinum Stars challenged by Siyanda Xulu of Maritzburg United during 2017 Telkom Knockout match between Maritzburg United and Platinum Stars at Harry Gwala Stadium, Pietermaritzburg South Africa on 28 October 2017.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Platinum Star beat Maritzburg United 3-1 in penalty shootout to book their spot in the quarterfinals of the Telkom Knockout at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday night.

The two sides were forced to head to extra-time after failing to get a winning goal after 90 minutes.

Goalkeeper Dino Visser was a hero for Dikwena, saving Denies Mokate and Liam Youlley penalties to send his side to the next round of the competition.

The host side had the first attempt in front of goal as Evans Rusike was put through and unleashed a powerful effort, which goalkeeper Dino Visser did well to palm away.

Platinum Stars: Visser, Mnguni, Zulu, Sithole, Mwedihanga, Mere, Masalesa, Monama, Sesinyi, Otladisa,Mwila

Maritzburg United: Ofori, Shandu, Onyango, Xulu, Sanoka, Rusike, Saal, Makaringe, Maboe, Kunene, Mokate

