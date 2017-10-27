Platinum Stars coach Roger de Sa is seeking to end a personal barren run that is reaching epidemic proportions.

Since the start of the 2016-17 season‚ De Sa has been in charge of 21 Premier Soccer League matches at Ajax Cape Town‚ Maritzburg United and now Stars‚ but has just a single victory to show for it.

He will hope to improve on that harrowing statistic going into Friday night’s Telkom Knockout first round fixture against Maritzburg at Harry Gwala Stadium‚ where he will also look to break his duck with Stars.

His only victory in the last 15 months came while at Maritzburg as they claimed a 2-1 home win over Free State Stars in February.

The other 20 games have yielded seven draws and 13 defeats as De Sa battles to find a winning formula.

He started the 2016-17 season in charge at Ajax but left after seven games that brought just two draws and five defeats‚ to be replaced by Stanley Menzo.

He then had a brief two-month spell at Maritzburg‚ where he was also in charge for seven games‚ but could only manage that single victory‚ a draw and five losses.

He has now been coach of Stars for seven games as well‚ bringing four draws and three defeats.

He will point out that at times the performances have not matched the results‚ but will know too he has to turn the corner fast‚ starting on Friday.

“The squad has been working hard. Even with limited areas in our team‚ the players have continued to graft and put in the hard work and the belief is still there‚” De Sa said.

“There’s no easy way in this game. We have to work hard in order to win and we will.”

Despite his personal need for a victory‚ De Sa says he will be resting some players for the game against Maritzburg.

“A good cup run sometimes also helps your league form. We are not going to make drastic changes but we will be resting one or two key players we feel are a concern to us.

“We want to win still. We are not going there to play our second 11 or something like that. Not at all. We want to win. We want to keep that going to the league match.”

He also had praise for a team that he knows very well from his time there earlier this year.

“Maritzburg are an exciting young team with a lot of good players that have made their mark this year. They are an exciting team to watch. They like to play a certain system but they are adaptable. They can change while the game is on‚” he said.

“They do it well because they have personnel that change their positions pretty quickly. They also have the support.

“They are probably the best-supported side in the league as far as home matches are concerned.”

Telkom Knockout last-16:

Friday:

Maritzburg United v Platinum Stars (Harry Gwala Stadium‚ 8pm)

Saturday:

Polokwane City v Ajax Cape Town (Old Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Lamontville Golden Arrows v Orlando Pirates (Princess Magogo Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Bloemfontein Celtic v SuperSport United (Dr Molemela Stadium‚ 6pm)

Kaizer Chiefs v AmaZulu (Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

Bidvest Wits v Free State Stars (Bidvest Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

Sunday:

Baroka FC v Cape Town City (Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Chippa United v Mamelodi Sundowns (Sisa Dukashe Stadium‚ 3.30pm)