In-form Al Ahly seek return to African summit in final against Wydad

Record eight-time winners Al Ahly take outstanding form into the Caf Champions League final against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco as they seek to reclaim first place in African club football.

Egyptian giants Ahly host the first leg in Mediterranean city Alexandria on Saturday (kickoff: 7pm SA time) and the return match is set for Casablanca on the Atlantic coast seven days later.

Apart from the pride of conquering Africa, a Caf record $2.5 million (R25 million) first prize is up for grabs, plus a place in December’s Fifa Club World Cup.

Eight-time champions Ahly have won the Champions League (formerly the African Cup of Champions Clubs) three times more than any other club.