Kaizer Chiefs captain Siphiwe Tshabalala has brushed off suggestions that hosting against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban for Saturday night’s Telkom Knockout last-16 encounter will disadvantage Amakhosi.

Though Chiefs were drawn at home for this fixture‚ they chose to host improving AmaZulu in their own backyard. “Shabba” is of the opinion that his Soweto giants won’t be affected by the sea altitude – or lack of a home high altitude advantage – because they have played in KwaZulu-Natal many times before.

“No‚ we will not be disadvantaged‚” he responded to questions on the matter.

“It is not a worrying factor that much‚ we have played in Durban before and I don’t see us struggling with altitude. Durban is a home away from home for us.

“And for AmaZulu‚ they might take it as a positive that they don’t have to travel‚ but we have to get there and do the business.

“The last time we were there‚ things did not work out the way we wanted but this is a new opportunity. We must be in the right frame of mind and be professional.”

Chiefs lost the last game they took to Durban‚ 2-1 against Baroka FC at Moses Mabhida‚ before this month’s Fifa international break.

They have since bounced back with a 2-1 win against Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria and credible 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby.

Tshabalala’s teammate‚ George Maluleka‚ said Amakhosi’ advantage of playing in Durban is that they always pull good crowds whenever they play at iconic 2010 World Cup semifinal venue Moses Mabhida.

“AmaZulu have been doing very well lately but we know that we enjoy good support in Durban and will be looking to continue the positive spell that we have created over the past two matches in the league‚” Maluleka said.

“Against Sundowns it was difficult for both teams but we managed to step up to the plate and get the three points. And against Orlando Pirates we came out better in the second half and settled for a draw‚ which was not bad at all.

“I think we are on the right track and on a personal level‚ I have been building on consistency and with the help of my teammates I am managing. Consistency is important for a professional footballer because games come in thick and fast.”

Before the win over Sundowns and draw against Pirates‚ Chiefs coach Steve Komphela was under tremendous pressure and Tshabalala said they supported him because they shared the blame.

“When things don’t go well‚ he is the first one to take the blame and sometimes I feel it is unfair‚ as the players also must take the blame and responsibility.

“Because‚ at the end of the day‚ we are the ones who are playing. We cannot hide during difficult times‚ but we must respond and protect one of us.”

Telkom Knockout last-16 -

Friday:

Maritzburg 0 Platinum Stars 0 (Stars won 3-1 on penalties)

Saturday:

Lamontville Golden Arrows v Orlando Pirates (Princess Magogo Stadium3.30pm)

Polokwane City v Ajax Cape Town (Old Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Bloemfontein Celtic v SuperSport United (Dr Molemela Stadium‚ 6pm)

Kaizer Chiefs v AmaZulu (Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

Bidvest Wits v Free State Stars (Bidvest Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

Sunday:

Chippa United v Mamelodi Sundowns (Sisa Dukashe Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Baroka FC v Cape Town City (Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ 3.30pm)