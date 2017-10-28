Qalinge fires Pirates into TKO quarterfinals

In-form Thabo Qalinge struck in the 35th-minute of an impressive first-half display by Orlando Pirates as they negotiated a prickly path past dangerous Lamontville Golden Arrows to reach the Telkom Knockout quarterfinals.

Pirates’ tendency of defending 1-0 leads will give “the Ghost” grey hairs. Bucs, though, were convincing enough not to have provoked any heart attacks among their many supporters in KwaMashu’s Princess Magogo Stadium for Saturday afternoon’s last-16 encounter.

Bucs earned a first win in five matches, as coach Milutin Sredojevic’s influence continues to impress.

The appalling Pirates of last season would have let their heads hang after a few results went against them. Saturday’s Buccaneers showed urgency built on their “iron defence, creative midfield and sharp attack” that is Sredojevic’s professed mantra.

Pirates’ Thamsanqa Gabuza has had his appearances, and disappearances, from Sredojevic’s lineup, the coach once this season refusing to disclose the reasons for the big striker’s absence.

Gabuza was notably not present again on Saturday. Wayne Sandilands was also missing in goal, where Jackson Mabokgwane took the gloves.

Sredojevic, apart from having Bucs more urgent, has shown an ability to put out line-ups that will challenge for results.

The coach had Thabo Matlaba pulled back from midfield to right-back again, and Ntsikelelo Nyauza tucked back into central defence for Abbubaker Mobara from last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Kaizer Chiefs.

Justin Shonga and Thembinkosi Lorch came into Bucs’ frontline for Thabo Rakhale and Mpho Makola, who dropped back to the midfield space left open by Matlaba.Defensive midfielder Issa Sarr might not have the best touch, but can be immense closing spaces in front of his defence.

He played a notable role ensuring Clinton Larsen’s Arrows, compact without the ball and with a slick counterattack, were largely starved of the ball or forced to play off the back foot.

It was a Bucs team effort, but also a Sarr and Qalinge show, the Senegalese snuffing and the winger providing energiser bunny movement in attack.

Pirates aggressively bossed the first half.

Early on Thabo Matlaba’s cross was headed back in by Issa Sarr and not cleared by Arrows allowing Justin Shonga a close-range shot saved by Arrows goalkeeper Nkosingiphile Gumede.

Mpho Makola’s chip over from midfield found Bucs’ in-form livewire winger Qalinge alone to glance a header onto the right upright.

Bucs went ahead with a well-worked goal. New Zambian signing Justin Shonga has shown some quality touches in his appearances. His chip from midfield found Thembinkosi Lorch to flick into the path of Qalinge, again alone, who spooned a chip over Gumede.

At the start of the second half Qalinge found a way into Arrows’ area again, via a one-two with Lorch, but a combination of a miscue and challenge from Zolani Nkombelo saw the winger not connect a shot.

Bucs, though, played increasingly too deep. And Mabokgwane’s unconvincing keeping also threatened to provide an equaliser.

Siphelele Magubane broke down the right in the 81st and Mabokgwane made up for his shakiness with a fine stop.- TimesLIVE