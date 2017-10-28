Wits advance to TKO quarterfinals
Egyptian striker Ahmed Gamal saved a timid Bidvest Wits from the jaws of defeat when he scored a brace in the extra time as they booted out their cup nemesis Free State Stars 4-2 in the last 16 of the Telkom Knockout at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday night.
Former Kazier Chiefs striker Siphelele Mthembu had brought Stars back into the game when he leveled matters from the penalty spot 15 minute from time after Sinethemba Jantjie was hacked down by Nazeer Allie in the area.
First half goals by Wits defender Bongani Khumalo and Gamal sandwiched in between by Thabo Maphakisa's strike, had looked enough to give Gavin Hunt a hard fought victory before Stars were rewarded what looked like a soft penalty.
The match started with The Clever Boys camping in Stars half but failing on many occasions to produce the final ball to test Ivorian Ali Sangare in Ea Lla Koto's goal.
It was after referee Daniel Bennett had awarded Wits a free-kick just outside the centre line on the right that the first goal of this poorly attended match on a very cold Johannesburg night, was delivered.
Wits Malawian attacking midfielder Gerald Phiri lifted the free-kick to the head of Khumalo who headed it in, with Rooi Mahamutsa and Guinean defender Bangaly Keita giving him plenty of space to aim for his spot inside the area in the 20th minute.
It looked like Stars were keen to putting up a strong fight when Thabo Maphakisa beat Darren Keet in Wits goals to equalize with a powerful low shot just outside the area four minutes later.
But another Wits set piece from 30 yards two minutes from half-time caused havoc for Stars when Mahamutsa handled it inside the box, handing Gamal a chance to slot in from the penalty spot.
Stars were the more motivated side coming into this match as they had eliminated Wits twice in the last 16 of this competition in the last two years, both victories coming in Free State and within 90 minutes.
In those matches Stars midfielder Danny Venter was the main tormenter of The Clever Boys as he scored in both matches – scoring the winner in the 1-0 win in 2015 and contributing the third goal when they won 3-1 last season. - TimesLIVE
