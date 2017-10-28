Wits advance to TKO quarterfinals

Egyptian striker Ahmed Gamal saved a timid Bidvest Wits from the jaws of defeat when he scored a brace in the extra time as they booted out their cup nemesis Free State Stars 4-2 in the last 16 of the Telkom Knockout at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday night.

Former Kazier Chiefs striker Siphelele Mthembu had brought Stars back into the game when he leveled matters from the penalty spot 15 minute from time after Sinethemba Jantjie was hacked down by Nazeer Allie in the area.

First half goals by Wits defender Bongani Khumalo and Gamal sandwiched in between by Thabo Maphakisa's strike, had looked enough to give Gavin Hunt a hard fought victory before Stars were rewarded what looked like a soft penalty.

The match started with The Clever Boys camping in Stars half but failing on many occasions to produce the final ball to test Ivorian Ali Sangare in Ea Lla Koto's goal.

It was after referee Daniel Bennett had awarded Wits a free-kick just outside the centre line on the right that the first goal of this poorly attended match on a very cold Johannesburg night, was delivered.