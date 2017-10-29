Mosimane and Moloi express mutual admiration for each other

Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi and his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Pitso Moosimane have expressed mutual respect for each other ahead of their Telkom Knockout Last 16 clash at Sisa Dikashe Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The two have known each other since they were teenagers at Senaoane township in Soweto and they went on to play together at Orlando Pirates.

But their friendship will be on hold for the duration of this potentially explosive cup encounter as they look for a place in the quarterfinals.

“We need to give Tebogo the respect that he deserves and they are the favourites because they are playing at home in front of their home crowd‚" Mosimane said.

"For us‚ we are limping and licking our wounds after losing to Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZlu last week in the league.

"Confidence is not very up in our camp but we have a 100% win rate away from home.”

Moloi said the Brazilians cannot be taken lightly because they have experienced players.

The Chippa coach said the visitors will be determined to return to winning ways after defeats to Chiefs and AmaZulu in the league recently put them under considerable pressure.

“Sundowns are a big team and they are African champions.

"Even though they might be going through some sort of a slump at the moment‚ that doesn’t mean much to me.

"Everywhere in the world big teams go through a slump at some stage and you never know when they will bounce back.

"I think my boys are aware of where they must be in terms of focus and work rate on Sunday and what is expected from them‚” said the Chippa Unite coach.

Mosimane said he has an idea of how Chippa will play against them because “my brother” has changed the team slightly since he took over from Dan Malesela not so long ago.

“Chippa are a little bit different with Tebogo than they were with Dan Malesela‚" Mosimane said.

"There is less ball retention because Tebogo wants the ball more in the box while Dan wanted to build up and ball possession.

"Tebogo has changed things a little bit and he wants the ball in the box.

"We need to look after Mark Mayambela‚ Lerato Manzini‚ Kurt Lentjies and Sandile Zuke because they have been doing well and they are important to the Chippa attack‚” said Mosimane.