Bidvest Wits were so unconvincing in their extra-time 4-2 win over Free State Stars in the Telkom Knockout Last 16 at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday night that even their coach Gavin Hunt admitted they were lucky to emerge victories.

Hunt blamed his team's timid performance on not having enough material every time he had to select his starting line up this season‚ with players missing for one reason or another.

"How many players we got out from the starting eleven tonight... Thabang Monare‚ Dylon Classens‚ Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ Buhle Mbonambi and everybody. From the start of the season I can't pick a team‚" he lamented.

"Even goalkeeper Darren Keet trained only for one week in four months.

"I had to play him because the other guy had his hand broken and Moeneeb Josephs is out injured. But I had put him (Josephs) on the bench.

"If Moeneeb had to come on I don't how he was going to play. But that's the way it goes‚" said Hunt‚ adding that he would have to sign players in January.

The Wits coach also dismissed reports that there have been problems in The Clever Boys camp.