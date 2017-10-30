Soccer

Go ask the Mexicans about Tshabalala's quality‚ says Chiefs coach Komphela

30 October 2017 - 11:35 By Mark Gleeson
Siphiwe Tshabalala and Steve Komphela during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Siphiwe Tshabalala and Steve Komphela during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Stuart Baxter would not have recalled Siphiwe Tshabalala to the South African squad unless he had a plan to use him‚ says Kaizer Chefs coach Steve Komphela.

“I’m not qualified to make a comment but one thing I can say is that he has worked with Stuart and Stuart is very smart‚" said Komphela.

“Stuart knows exactly what he wants and I’m sure if he didn’t know what he was going to be using Shabba for‚ he wouldn’t have called him up.”

The 33-year-old Tshabalala was a surprise call-up last week when the squad for the two decisive World Cup qualifiers against Senegal was named by Baxter.

Tshabalala is in line to make his 89th appearance for the country on November 10 when Bafana host Senegal in Polokwane and then could feature again four days later when the two sides clash again in Dakar.

If Bafana win both matches‚ they will qualify for next year’s finals in Russia.

“The one thing that I must say … and also thank Stuart on behalf of Shabba … is when he said Shabba is one of the most influential players in the PSL.

“If Stuart says that‚ and (AmaZulu) coach Cavin Johnson said Shabba was the biggest threat (in the Telkom Knockout first round tie in Durban on Saturday)‚ it talks to the quality of the man.

“In terms of personality and character‚ is he national team material? Yes! International material? Go ask the Mexicans!” added the Chiefs coach in a reference to the wonder strike that Tshabalala delivered in the opening game of the 2010 World Cup finals at Soccer City.

Johnson described Tshabalala as Chiefs’ most influential player on the pitch in their 3-0 win over Usuthu on the opening weekend of the Telkom Knockout despite the fact that George Maluleka was named man of the match.

Chiefs are away to Polokwane City in their next league fixture at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.

In the other league matches to be played on Tuesday‚ SuperSport United host Golden Arrows at Mbombela Stadium while Bloemfontein Celtic entertain Maritzburg United at Dr Molemela Stadium.

All three matches kick off at 7:30pm.

READ MORE:

No worries about playing Sanchez against Manchester City, says Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has no doubt that striker Alexis Sanchez will give his best against Manchester City in Sunday's Premier League clash as ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Chippa shock Sundowns with famous TKO victory

Chippa United added to Mamelodi Sundowns’ growing woes with a shock 1-0 win in the first round of the Telkom Knockout on Sunday to book themselves ...
Sport
17 hours ago

'Football is a funny game' - Wits coach Hunt

Bidvest Wits were so unconvincing in their extra-time 4-2 win over Free State Stars in the Telkom Knockout Last 16 at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Mosimane and Moloi express mutual admiration for each other

Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi and his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Pitso Moosimane have expressed mutual respect for each other ahead of their ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'I don’t press panic buttons‚' says Pitso as Sundowns continue to struggle Soccer
  2. Four titles are great, but Lewis Hamilton wants more Sport
  3. Go ask the Mexicans about Tshabalala's quality‚ says Chiefs coach Komphela Soccer
  4. David Miller explains the mayhem, sort of Cricket
  5. West Indies batsman Chris Gayle wins defamation case in Australia Cricket

Latest Videos

Quickfire: Dumisani Dlamini gets philosophical
Murdered farmer’s friend issues heartfelt plea for public support

Related articles

  1. No worries about playing Sanchez against Manchester City, says Wenger Soccer
  2. Chippa shock Sundowns with famous TKO victory Soccer
  3. 'Football is a funny game' - Wits coach Hunt Soccer
  4. Mosimane and Moloi express mutual admiration for each other Soccer
  5. WATCH: Siphiwe Tshabalala working out with his son is super cute TshisaLIVE
  6. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Data crunching puts clubs on the front foot Business
  7. Benoni High School cleaner marks exam while teacher plays truant News
  8. Danny Jordaan accused of shielding Safa 'sex pest' News
  9. Free State Stars put up fight but Wits pull through Sport
  10. Pep, José rule the roost as Klopp, Conte battle on Sport
X