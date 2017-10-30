Soccer

No worries about playing Sanchez against Manchester City, says Wenger

30 October 2017 - 09:41 By Reuters
Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger (L) gestures alongside Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane in London, on April 30, 2017.
Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger (L) gestures alongside Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane in London, on April 30, 2017.
Image: Ian KINGTON / IKIMAGES / AFP

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has no doubt that striker Alexis Sanchez will give his best against Manchester City in Sunday's Premier League clash as he believes the Chilean has a "social contract" with his team mates to get victories.

Sanchez, who was been among Arsenal's top scorers for the past three seasons, failed to complete a move to Pep Guardiola's side in August and is yet to hit his stride this campaign, scoring just twice in nine appearances across all competitions.

The Chilean's lone league goal came in the 5-2 win over Everton earlier this month but Sanchez failed to make an impact in last Saturday's 2-1 win over Swansea City.

"I have no concerns because I'm not suspicious about performances or the desire to win of a football player," Wenger told British media.

"When you are a football player you have a social contract with the rest of the team and I never question that. Once you don't respect that, it is difficult to say that you play football."

Wenger said the 28-year-old, who has provided three assists this season, was improving and would get back to his best soon.

"I'm not worried about it, he works hard and it will come back. You never try too hard. I think at the moment he is marked well but he still creates many dangerous situations and he just has to not worry too much," Wenger said.

"You say that to all the strikers and they still worry but over longer periods he has always scored goals so that will come back."

City have a five-point lead at the top of the table and are unbeaten in the league so far while Arsenal are fifth, level on points with champions Chelsea and a point behind third-placed Tottenham Hotspur. 

READ MORE:

Chippa shock Sundowns with famous TKO victory

Chippa United added to Mamelodi Sundowns’ growing woes with a shock 1-0 win in the first round of the Telkom Knockout on Sunday to book themselves ...
Sport
17 hours ago

'Football is a funny game' - Wits coach Hunt

Bidvest Wits were so unconvincing in their extra-time 4-2 win over Free State Stars in the Telkom Knockout Last 16 at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Mosimane and Moloi express mutual admiration for each other

Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi and his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Pitso Moosimane have expressed mutual respect for each other ahead of their ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Danny Jordaan accused of shielding Safa 'sex pest'

Soccer boss 'halted probe into official'
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'I don’t press panic buttons‚' says Pitso as Sundowns continue to struggle Soccer
  2. Four titles are great, but Lewis Hamilton wants more Sport
  3. Go ask the Mexicans about Tshabalala's quality‚ says Chiefs coach Komphela Soccer
  4. David Miller explains the mayhem, sort of Cricket
  5. West Indies batsman Chris Gayle wins defamation case in Australia Cricket

Latest Videos

Quickfire: Dumisani Dlamini gets philosophical
Murdered farmer’s friend issues heartfelt plea for public support

Related articles

  1. Chippa shock Sundowns with famous TKO victory Soccer
  2. 'Football is a funny game' - Wits coach Hunt Soccer
  3. Mosimane and Moloi express mutual admiration for each other Soccer
  4. WATCH: Siphiwe Tshabalala working out with his son is super cute TshisaLIVE
  5. Danny Jordaan accused of shielding Safa 'sex pest' News
  6. Free State Stars put up fight but Wits pull through Sport
  7. Pep, José rule the roost as Klopp, Conte battle on Sport
  8. Cleaner marks exam while teacher plays truant News
  9. Kaizer Chiefs reap great rewards from renewed attacking play Sport
  10. Mampara of the week: Danny Jordaan Opinion & Analysis
X