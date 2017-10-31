Pirates bury shameful loss to take on Sundowns

Memories of Orlando Pirates' 6-0 humiliation by Mamelodi Sundowns earlier this year are still fresh but Bucs captain Thabo Matlaba says revenge will be the last thing on their minds when the two sides meet in an eagerly awaited league showdown at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

Sundowns wiped the floor with Pirates in February in a game marred by disruptions at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria.

Matlaba said they would not obsess about the embarrassing defeat but would attempt to inflict similar punishment on Sundowns, who are in a slump and have lost their past three games in a row.

''No, we are not looking for revenge.

"We are just focusing on the match," Matlaba said.

''We are approaching this match in the same way as we would any other match.

''We are not treating it specially just because it is Sundowns.

''We know we lost against them in February, so we need to go there and play our usual football and win the match. That's it."

Fights broke out and an armoured police vehicle drove onto the pitch.

Then acting Pirates coach Augusto Palacios, who presided over the 6-0 hiding, did not return to the bench to resume his duties after violence stopped the game.

The Peruvianmade a beeline for the tunnel and vanished into thin air.

Current Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic, who joined the club in August, acknowledged the two clubs knew each other very well and fans could brace themselves for a pulsating night of football between two quality sides.

''I know we cannot repeat anything from the point of view of our game plan," he said.

''It is very simple: They know everything about us. We know everything about them.

''A small detail can decide the outcome of the game. We will do everything possible for things to go our way.

''Every match of this magnitude is decided by a small detail," said the Serbian.

''The 6-0 defeat will not play on Wednesday. Us talking big will not play on Wednesday.

"Us doing much on the field will play on Wednesday," said Sredojevic.

''You know I am a person who really loves big matches and this one is a match I am looking forward to see what will happen."