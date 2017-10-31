The Premier Soccer League’s disciplinary committee has handed a stiff sanction of an effective six-match ban to Bidvest Wits forward Gabadinho Mhango for spitting at AmaZulu midfielder Michael Morton.

Morton has been suspended for a further two matches additional to the one he already served for the red card he received in the incident involving himself and Mhango during AmaZulu’s 3-0 Absa Premiership win at King Zwelithini Stadium on September 20.

Morton shoved Mhango to the ground after being spat at by the Wits player.

Both clubs were fined R50 000 suspended.

In a statement released on Tuesday‚ the Premier Soccer League said: “Bidvest Wits FC and Mr Gabadinho Mhango were charged with misconduct following incidents which took place during the club’s match against Amazulu FC … during which match Mr Gabadinho Mhango spat at an opposing player.

“Gabadinho Mhango was suspended for 10 matches – four matches suspended. The club was sentenced to a fine of R 50 000‚ suspended.

“Mr Michael Morton and Amazulu were charged pursuant to incidents which took place during the club’s match against Bidvest Wits FC.

“Mr Michael Morton was found guilty of assaulting an opposing player but acquitted of spitting at an opposing player. Mr Michael Morton was suspended for an additional two matches.

“The club was sentenced to a fine of R 50 000‚ suspended.”

The PSL also took action against one of the parties involved in the post-match altercations involving club officials after Kaizer Chiefs’ 1-1 draw against Wits at FNB Stadium on September 16‚ involving Amakhosi coach Steve Komphela.

Wits director George Mogotsi has been suspended for four games and the club fined R50 000 suspended.

Wits COO Jonathan Schloss‚ who Komphela had alleged in post-match interviews was an instigator‚ was not sanctioned‚ according to the PSL release.

The PSL stated: “Bidvest Wits and Mr Mogotsi were charged with misconduct following incidents which took place during the club’s match against Kaizer Chiefs FC on 16 September 2017 during which the match officials were abused and the match was delayed.”

In other matters Maritzburg United were charged with “failing to provide adequate security during their fixture against SuperSport United FC” on September 9 and fined R 20 000.

First Division Royal Eagles were “charged with failing to provide adequate security during their National First Division (NFD) fixture against Highlands Park” on August 26 and fined R 10 000.

Eagles were also “charged with failing to give their opponents Super Eagles FC timeous access to their change rooms” on September 23 and fined R 20 000.

NFD team Richards Bay and their general manager Richard Makhoba “were charged with misconduct following an incident during the club’s NFD fixture against Tshakhuma FC” on September 24 “during which the match officials were abused and the match delayed”.

Makhoba was suspended for four matches and fined a suspended R 10 000. The club were sentenced to 20 000 suspended. - TimesLIVE