Shabba ranks right up there for Baxter, Komphela says

Stuart Baxter would not have recalled Siphiwe Tshabalala to the South African squad unless he had a plan to use him, says Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela.

"I'm not qualified to make a comment but one thing I can say is that he has worked with Stuart and Stuart is very smart," he said.

"If he didn't know what he was using Shabba for, he wouldn't have called him up."

Tshabalala, 33, was a surprise call-up last week for the squad for next month's decisive World Cup qualifiers against Senegal.

Tshabalala will be in line for his 89th cap when Bafana host Senegal in Polokwane on November 10.

"Shabba is one of the most influential players in the PSL.

"In terms of personality and character, is he national team material? Yes!

"International material? Go ask the Mexicans!" added the Chiefs coach, in reference to the wonder strike that Tshabalala delivered for Bafana in the opening game of the 2010 World Cup finals at FNB Stadium.

AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson said Tshabalala was Chiefs' most influential player in their 3-0 win over Usuthu in the opening round of the Telkom Knockout.