Chiefs lose chance to top the log

Kaizer Chiefs missed out on a chance to go to the top of the Premier Soccer League standings as Polokwane City held them to a goalless draw at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.

Instead, Chiefs remained in fourth place as Bloemfontein Celtic leapfrogged them into position three on the log.

Celtic beat Maritzburg United 1-0 at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.

In Polokwane, there was a late penalty call for Chiefs in stoppage time when Joseph Molongoane went down but he looked to have dived when the television replay provided proof.

Pule Ekstein, Siphiwe Tshabalala and substitute Dumisani Zuma all had chances in the last 15 minutes to take all three points for the visitors, but Polokwane City were also denied when Itumeleng Khune saved well from Rendani Ndou.

Polokwane City remain without a home win this season but will be pleased with their competitive edge as they head to the weekend's Telkom Knockout quarterfinal at Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs were without Siyabonga Ngezana, who is writing his matric examinations, and brought Lorenzo Gordinho back after his rib injury. But for the rest they stayed with the lineup that has seen them vastly improved.

Through Aubrey Modiba's brace, Supersport United bounced back from their Telkom Knockout Cup exit with a 3-0 win over Golden Arrows at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Tuesday night, Khanyiso Tshwaku reports.

Having let Bloemfontein Celtic fight back from a two-goal deficit to win on penalties on Saturday, the CAF Confederations Cup finalists gave Arrows their first league loss of the season.

Goals from Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Modiba gave Supersport a deserved lead in the first half. They had 11 shots on goals, five of which were on target.

Letsholonyane's 24th-minute goal came after he combined with Jeremy Brockie, whose cross provided an easy tap-in.

With Supersport playing most of the football in Arrows' half, they kicked the door down a minute before half-time as Modiba tapped in Bradley Grobler's header that was saved by Nkosingiphile Gumede.

Thuso Phala's cross from the outside of his boot, which led to the goal, was a thing of beauty.

Modiba completed his brace in the 53rd minute with a wonderfully constructed goal, with Brockie again providing the assist.