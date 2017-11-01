Polokwane City see Tuesday’s goalless draw at home to Kaizer Chiefs as a positive ahead of their weekend quarterfinal in the Telkom Knockout at Orlando Pirates.

“Honestly speaking‚ we can build from this because going to Pirates with a loss to our name was not going to be nice‚" said coach Bernard Molekwa. “There is belief among our boys now‚ the confidence is coming back.

"We’ll believe we can compete with Pirates‚ probably even go to the next round.”

The Limpopo club are targeting the competition as a genuine chance for a first piece of serious silverware.

“We’ve told the players about the fact we are just two games from the final. But we must take it one game at the time.

"It’s not yet time to think about any finals. We have to beat Pirates first and see who we get in the semis.”

Molekwa believes the side is finding form after a poor start to the season‚ unbeaten in their last five encounters.

“But we need to get some back-to-back wins to make some progress up the log table.

“The log is still too tight‚ there is not much of a gap between the bottom and the top. We are moving in the right direction.”

Last Saturday’s penalty shootout victory at home over Ajax Cape Town in the first round was City’s initial success in the competition.

The previous four years had seen City go out in the first round and they have never previously made it the top last eight.

They meet Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday night (kick off 8.15pm).