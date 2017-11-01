Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs have motivated us‚ says Polokwane City coach Molekwa

01 November 2017 - 15:44 By Mark Gleeson
Bernard Molekwa, coach of Polokwane City reacts during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 football match between Polokwane City and Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on 31 October 2017.
Bernard Molekwa, coach of Polokwane City reacts during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 football match between Polokwane City and Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on 31 October 2017.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Polokwane City see Tuesday’s goalless draw at home to Kaizer Chiefs as a positive ahead of their weekend quarterfinal in the Telkom Knockout at Orlando Pirates.

“Honestly speaking‚ we can build from this because going to Pirates with a loss to our name was not going to be nice‚" said coach Bernard Molekwa. “There is belief among our boys now‚ the confidence is coming back.

"We’ll believe we can compete with Pirates‚ probably even go to the next round.”

The Limpopo club are targeting the competition as a genuine chance for a first piece of serious silverware.

“We’ve told the players about the fact we are just two games from the final. But we must take it one game at the time.

"It’s not yet time to think about any finals. We have to beat Pirates first and see who we get in the semis.”

Molekwa believes the side is finding form after a poor start to the season‚ unbeaten in their last five encounters.

“But we need to get some back-to-back wins to make some progress up the log table.

“The log is still too tight‚ there is not much of a gap between the bottom and the top. We are moving in the right direction.”

Last Saturday’s penalty shootout victory at home over Ajax Cape Town in the first round was City’s initial success in the competition.

The previous four years had seen City go out in the first round and they have never previously made it the top last eight.

They meet Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday night (kick off 8.15pm).

READ MORE:

Cape Town City were spoilt for a while‚ says club owner Comitis

Cape Town City “were spoilt” for a while and developed unrealistic expectations when Benni McCarthy began as head coach with five wins in a row‚ club ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Substituting Tshabalala and Parker was a psychological move‚ says Komphela

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela was hoping his charges would wrap up Tuesday’s match at Polokwane City long before the finish in order for him to ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Leaders Baroka eyeing extended stay at the PSL summit

Leaders Baroka FC could prolong their stay at the top of the PSL log for the next three weeks if they collect maximum points against unpredictable ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Why Manyisa and Lebese face big test of credentials against Pirates

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana centre-back Matthew Booth says Oupa Manyisa and George Lebese haven't lived up to their high billings and ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Onyango and Tau nominated for African Player of the Year award Soccer
  2. Why Pirates vs Sundowns is a better game than Chiefs vs Pirates Soccer
  3. Referee Daniel Bennett in PSL hot water Soccer
  4. SA youngster Sphephelo Sithole follows in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps Sport
  5. End in sight to long-running Loftus pitch invasion saga? Soccer

Latest Videos

'Helicopter man' flies for the first time
New York truck attack suspect seen running away from vehicle used in attack

Related articles

  1. Cape Town City were spoilt for a while‚ says club owner Comitis Soccer
  2. Substituting Tshabalala and Parker was a psychological move‚ says Komphela Soccer
  3. Leaders Baroka eyeing extended stay at the PSL summit Soccer
  4. Why Manyisa and Lebese face big test of credentials against Pirates Soccer
  5. Critics react to decision to recommend SA as 2023 Rugby World host Rugby
  6. Why Pirates vs Sundowns is a better game than Chiefs vs Pirates Soccer
  7. PSL chairman Irvin Khoza pays tribute to Ian McLeod Soccer
  8. Jordaan to finally break silence on rape allegations South Africa
  9. Chiefs lose chance to top the log Soccer
  10. Klopp breathes sigh of relief Soccer
  11. Modiba’s brace sinks gutsy Golden Arrows Soccer
  12. Chiefs, Polokwane City share the spoils Soccer
X