Klopp breathes sigh of relief
Assailed by mounting criticism from frustrated fans, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp needs to mastermind a sustained challenge in the Champions League to keep the doubters at bay.
With Liverpool lagging 12 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, despite Saturday's 3-0 win over Huddersfield, Klopp could be forgiven for breathing a sigh of relief that Slovenian minnows Maribor are the next visitors to Anfield, on Wednesday.
Having failed to win a trophy in his two-year reign and already out of the League Cup, Klopp has had to face some awkward questions as Liverpool struggle to get back on track after a spluttering start to the season.
The knives were out for Klopp following the recent 4-1 thrashing at Tottenham, with pundits and fans suggesting Liverpool were no better off than when the German's predecessor, Brendan Rodgers, was in charge.
Given Liverpool's rich history - which includes 18 English titles and five European Cups - Klopp fears his club's supporters now have unrealistic expectations of what can be achieved in a football world that is very different from the club's heyday.
"The problem here is that the moment things don't work out, we get compared with the past," Klopp complained.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE