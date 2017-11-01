Soccer

Klopp breathes sigh of relief

01 November 2017 - 07:43 By AFP
Borussia Dortmund's coach Jurgen Klopp.
Image: JON NAZCA/REUTERS

Assailed by mounting criticism from frustrated fans, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp needs to mastermind a sustained challenge in the Champions League to keep the doubters at bay.

With Liverpool lagging 12 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, despite Saturday's 3-0 win over Huddersfield, Klopp could be forgiven for breathing a sigh of relief that Slovenian minnows Maribor are the next visitors to Anfield, on Wednesday.

Having failed to win a trophy in his two-year reign and already out of the League Cup, Klopp has had to face some awkward questions as Liverpool struggle to get back on track after a spluttering start to the season.

The knives were out for Klopp following the recent 4-1 thrashing at Tottenham, with pundits and fans suggesting Liverpool were no better off than when the German's predecessor, Brendan Rodgers, was in charge.

Given Liverpool's rich history - which includes 18 English titles and five European Cups - Klopp fears his club's supporters now have unrealistic expectations of what can be achieved in a football world that is very different from the club's heyday.

"The problem here is that the moment things don't work out, we get compared with the past," Klopp complained. 

