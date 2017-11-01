Julies scores a brace as Chippa sink Wits at Bidvest Stadium to move to 6th

Bidvest Wits horror start to the season worsened on Wednesday night when they suffered their fifth defeat in nine matches succumbing to a determined Chippa United who took all three points via late substitute Samuel Jullies wonderful brace.

Julies is the same player whose strike at the Sisa Dukashe in East London on Sunday saw his former team Mamelodi Sundowns being knocked out of the first round of the Telkom Knockout.

The goals came when everyone was resigned to seeing another dull draw at the Bidvest Stadium but Julies punished Wits in the 75th, latching on a loose ball in the area after some great footwork by his teammate Paseka Mako, who twisted and turned the Wits defence.

The second one, six minutes from time was a delightful curler by Jullies from the right flank after being fed by Abel Mabaso.

Jullies joined his teammates Moeketsi Sekola and Mabaso on two league goals, chasing the club leading scorer Katlego Mashego, who has three.

Wits were so poor in this match that they failed to create a single clear cut chance despite being host and defending champions.

The display is in sharp contrast to coach Gavin Hunt utterances after their cup win over Free State Stars here on Saturday.

Hunt claimed there are no problems in the dressing room despite reports indicating that some players are not happy with the way bonuses were distributed after the club won their first league last season.

The defeat keeps Wits second from the bottom while Teboho Moloi's team moved to the 6th spot after a third win in 10 matches.

Wits came to this match with a horrible start to the season by any defending league champion in the Premier Soccer League era.

The Clever Boys had lost four, drew two and won 1-0 against Orlando Pirates here and won by the same margin away to log leaders Baroka FC.

There will virtually be no rest for these teams after this encounter as Wits welcome Baroka in the last eight of the Telkom Knockout here on Saturday night while the Chilli Boys host Kaizer Chiefs in Port Elizabeth on Sunday afternoon in the same cup competition.

Both Moloi and Hunt will welcome the two week international break as it will give them more time to rest and polish their charges.

Wits will resume their league matches on November 21 hosting Mamelodi Sundowns while Chippa have a daunting task as they have to travel to Free State Stars on November 22.

Other PSL midweek results:Tuesday, 31 October 2017:

Polokwane City 0 - 0 Kaizer Chiefs

Bloemfontein Celtic 1 - 0 Maritzburg United

SuperSport United 3 - 0 Golden Arrows

Wednesday, 1 November 2017:

Orlando Pirates 1 - 3 Mamelodi Sundowns

AmaZulu 1 - 1 Baroka FC

Platinum Stars 1 - 0 Ajax Cape Town

Cape Town City 1 - 0 Free State Stars

Bidvest Wits 0 - 2 Chippa United