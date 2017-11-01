Soccer

TP Mazembe already training for CAF Confed final clash with SuperSport

01 November 2017 - 16:02 By Mark Gleeson
TP Mazembe players celebrate with the trophy after winning the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup final against the MO Bejaja in Lubumbashi on November 6, 2016. File photo
TP Mazembe players celebrate with the trophy after winning the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup final against the MO Bejaja in Lubumbashi on November 6, 2016. File photo
Image: STRINGER / AFP

TP Mazembe Englebert have remained behind in Morocco after securing a place in the African Confederation Cup to prepare for the two-legged tie against SuperSport United later this month.

The holders‚ who are looking to win the title for a second successive year‚ are using the superior training facilities in the north African country and playing friendlies against top flight clubs sides in an attempt to keep themselves in shape.

They beat Chabab Rif Al Hoceima 2-1 at the weekend and play AS Sale on Wednesday for much-needed match competition because the league in Congo has yet to get underway.

A dispute between the country’s football federation and the club has seen the traditional start in August postponed up to now‚ robbing Mazembe of valuable playing time.

It is scheduled to start now in a fortnight’s time.

Mazembe’s only competitive matches since July have come in the Confederation Cup‚ which makes their progress to the final even more remarkable because of their lack of any other match competition.

Having been eliminated from the Telkom Knockout last weekend‚ SuperSport do not have a match this weekend and will not play again competitively until they travel to Lubumbashi for the first leg of the final.

The exact dates and kick off times for the final showdown are yet to be determined by the Confederation of African Football but Mazembe will host the first leg on probably Sunday November 19‚ with the return leg in South Africa on Saturday‚ November 26.

SuperSport usually use Atteridgeville but because this is the second leg of a major club competition final‚ they are now obliged to look for a venue with suites and an enclosed VIP area.

Loftus Versfeld is the first choice but it is not yet settled‚ club official told TimesLIVE.

READ MORE:

Cape Town City were spoilt for a while‚ says club owner Comitis

Cape Town City “were spoilt” for a while and developed unrealistic expectations when Benni McCarthy began as head coach with five wins in a row‚ club ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Substituting Tshabalala and Parker was a psychological move‚ says Komphela

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela was hoping his charges would wrap up Tuesday’s match at Polokwane City long before the finish in order for him to ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Leaders Baroka eyeing extended stay at the PSL summit

Leaders Baroka FC could prolong their stay at the top of the PSL log for the next three weeks if they collect maximum points against unpredictable ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Why Manyisa and Lebese face big test of credentials against Pirates

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana centre-back Matthew Booth says Oupa Manyisa and George Lebese haven't lived up to their high billings and ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Onyango and Tau nominated for African Player of the Year award Soccer
  2. Why Pirates vs Sundowns is a better game than Chiefs vs Pirates Soccer
  3. Referee Daniel Bennett in PSL hot water Soccer
  4. SA youngster Sphephelo Sithole follows in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps Sport
  5. End in sight to long-running Loftus pitch invasion saga? Soccer

Latest Videos

'Helicopter man' flies for the first time
New York truck attack suspect seen running away from vehicle used in attack

Related articles

  1. Cape Town City were spoilt for a while‚ says club owner Comitis Soccer
  2. Substituting Tshabalala and Parker was a psychological move‚ says Komphela Soccer
  3. Leaders Baroka eyeing extended stay at the PSL summit Soccer
  4. Why Manyisa and Lebese face big test of credentials against Pirates Soccer
  5. Critics react to decision to recommend SA as 2023 Rugby World host Rugby
  6. Why Pirates vs Sundowns is a better game than Chiefs vs Pirates Soccer
  7. PSL chairman Irvin Khoza pays tribute to Ian McLeod Soccer
  8. Jordaan to finally break silence on rape allegations South Africa
  9. Chiefs lose chance to top the log Soccer
  10. Klopp breathes sigh of relief Soccer
  11. Modiba’s brace sinks gutsy Golden Arrows Soccer
  12. Chiefs, Polokwane City share the spoils Soccer
X