Brockie 'stoked' after making history as first non-African player up for a CAF award

02 November 2017 - 16:10 By Mark Gleeson
Jeremy Brockie of Supersport United during the MTN8 Semi Final Second Leg match between Maritzburg United and Supersport United on the 09 September 2017 at Harry Gwala Stadium.
Jeremy Brockie of Supersport United during the MTN8 Semi Final Second Leg match between Maritzburg United and Supersport United on the 09 September 2017 at Harry Gwala Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Jeremy Brockie says he is honoured to be the first non-African player nominated for a Confederation of African Football (CAF) award after being included on the list of 30 candidates for the Best Player based in Africa award.

The New Zealand international is recognized for his goal-scoring exploits in helping SuperSport United reach the African Confederations Cup final and in line now for the awards to be handed out in Ghana at the turn of the year.

No other non-African players have ever been nominated for a CAF award while there have been European-born coaches who have won awards.

“I’m absolutely stoked. We’ve got a team WhatsApp group among the SuperSport boys and Ronwen Williams posted an article about the nomination.

"It took me by surprise‚ so I jumped on social media myself and the reaction was outstanding‚” he told TimesLIVE on Thursday.

“I’m very honoured and privileged to be named among the top 30 on the continent and making history as a non-African up for an African award. It’s very exciting and we’ll see what happens.

Brockie said he had “absolutely loved” this year’s Confederation Cup campaign where SuperSport are through to the final to meet holders TP Mazembe Englebert of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“When I first arrived in South Africa‚ it was one of my goals to qualify for this competition and it’s another chance to test yourself among the best on the continent.

“I feel we have risen to the occasion and got ourselves into the final against a very good side in Mazembe.

"I have been able to travel the continent‚ visiting different countries I might not otherwise have had a chance to go to.

"I’ve really embraced it‚ made good memories and hopefully we can make another one against Mazembe.”

CAF spokesman Junior Binyam confirmed Brockie is eligible for the award‚ even though the official title of the award is African Player of the Year based in Africa.

“It is not an award for African players but for the best players in Africa. The other award for the African Footballer of the Year is for Africans only.

“It’s a misrepresentation the African Player of the Year based in Africa will be an African. It can go to whoever plays in Africa.”

Also nominated for the award is Brockie’s SuperSport teammate Dean Furman plus Denis Onyango and Percy Tau of Mamelodi Sundowns.

