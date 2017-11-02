Soccer

Chippa United coach Moloi now turns his full attention to Kaizer Chiefs

02 November 2017 - 11:37 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Teboho Moloi (Head Coach of Chippa United) during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Chippa United at Bidvest Stadium on November 01, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Teboho Moloi (Head Coach of Chippa United) during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Chippa United at Bidvest Stadium on November 01, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi says Sunday's Telkom Knockout Cup quarterfinal against Kaizer Chiefs in Port Elizabeth is not going to be an easy game.

While Moloi has every right to be apprehensive about a Chiefs side that's been tactically astute‚ especially away from home‚ United have every right to be brimming with confidence.

Having seen off Mamelodi Sundowns in Mdantsane to earn the right to face Chiefs‚ a beautiful brace from Sundowns reject Samuel Julies helped condemn defending league champions Bidvest Wits to a 2-0 defeat on Wednesday evening.

Chippa United have always traded on being giant killers but slaying two big teams in the space of three days is enough to take any coach into cloud nine.

“I normally start to think about the following game the following day but now I'm still on cloud nine after this win (against Wits)‚" he said.

"Once I wake up‚ this win will be forgotten.

"What I can say is that the Chiefs game is not going to be an easy one.

"Everybody tells us they are cup specialists so we have to prepare thoroughly for them otherwise we'll lose that game.

“To beat Sundowns wasn't child's play and you must know that in your next game‚ you'll be out of energy.

"They're not African champions for nothing and you can see why they won the Super Cup.

"To beat Sundowns with the quality they have in 90 minutes‚ there's a lot of energy you have to use and if I'd refreshed the team‚ it may have sent the wrong message in terms of losing the Wits game (in the league) and focusing on Chiefs (in the cup).

"I told the players I'd rather lose against Chiefs than to lose against Wits.”

Moloi said one of the reasons the Eastern Cape-based side has improved this season was because of the attention to detail they have placed in their defence.

Chiefs may have been held to a goalless draw by Polokwane City on Tuesday evening but they've punished defensively lax teams.

This was evident in their 3-0 and 2-1 wins against AmaZulu and Sundowns respectively where they capitalised on defensive errors.

It's also not often that an exciting side like Chippa keeps clean sheets but they've got four so far.

That includes keeping Wits and Sundowns scoreless.

Such defensive discipline will be an important keystone if they want to beat Chiefs on Sunday.

“It's not that we were drawing for the sake of drawing‚ if you looked at Chippa going forward‚ they always left gaps at the back and that's something we needed to rectify.

"The team can play and there's no doubt about that but the defending was a problem.

"It's not a slight on the players but there were qualities of defending that needed to be enhanced.

"At least now you can see that we can defend.”

READ MORE:

PSL ready for public with pitch-war report

Loftus Versveld pitch-invasion inquiry due to release its conclusions soon
Sport
3 hours ago

Gunners swinging on a star

Having made a perfect start to their Europa League campaign, Arsenal can secure a place in the knockout phase with two group games to spare by ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Sundowns get back on winning trail

Two audacious goals from Hlompho Kekana put Mamelodi Sundowns back on the winning trail as they got the better of Orlando Pirates 3-1 at Orlando ...
Sport
4 hours ago

I didn't do it: Danny Jordaan

Soccer boss Danny Jordaan has denied allegations by former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson that he raped her 24 years ago.
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Chippa United coach Moloi now turns his full attention to Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  2. No crisis at Real despite Wembley mauling by Tottenham, says Ronaldo Soccer
  3. Eymael threatens to quit SA football over poor refereeing decisions Soccer
  4. Where have all the wins gone in first-class cricket? Cricket
  5. Namibian athlete Fredericks heard by Paris judge in Rio Olympics probe Sport

Latest Videos

'Helicopter man' flies for the first time
New York truck attack suspect seen running away from vehicle used in attack

Related articles

  1. PSL ready for public with pitch-war report Soccer
  2. Gunners swinging on a star Soccer
  3. Sundowns get back on winning trail Soccer
  4. I didn't do it: Danny Jordaan South Africa
  5. Julies scores a brace as Chippa sink Wits at Bidvest Stadium to move to 6th Soccer
  6. Onyango and Tau nominated for African Player of the Year award Soccer
  7. Referee Daniel Bennett in PSL hot water Soccer
  8. End in sight to long-running Loftus pitch invasion saga? Soccer
  9. TP Mazembe already training for CAF Confed final clash with SuperSport Soccer
  10. Kaizer Chiefs have motivated us‚ says Polokwane City coach Molekwa Soccer
X