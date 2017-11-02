Soccer

Chippa United have a surprise in store for Kaizer Chiefs

02 November 2017 - 17:59 By Yonela Mofu
Samuel Julies during the Chippa United press conference at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on November 02, 2017 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

Red-hot Chippa United striker Samuel Julies is aiming to capitalise on his impressive goal-scoring form when the Eastern Cape side welcomes Kaizer Chiefs in a Telkom Knockout Cup quarterfinal encounter at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The 26-year-old former Sundowns goal-poacher has been in tremendous form for his new team‚ scoring three goals in his last two matches.

His brilliant play has had a positive effect on the camp with the Port Elizabeth-based riding on the crest of the wave.

The ever-humble Julies said his good fortune is the result of a collaborative team effort.

“Credit must go to my teammates and the instructions I get from the technical team for keeping us motivated all the time‚” Julies said on Thursday.

“It has been a great feeling for me to eventually start scoring again because I had last scored in the Premier Soccer League in 2012 and these were really valuable points for us as a team.”

On Sunday‚ Julies came back to haunt to his former Mamelodi Sundowns teammates in Mdantsane when he scored a crucial winner which put the Chilli Boys through to face Chiefs in the last eight of the Telkom Knockout Cup.

He then popped up off the bench against Wits in the league on Wednesday night to bring to life a game which seemed destined to be headed for a goalless draw.

He first punished Wits in the 75th minute when he latched onto a loose ball and then sealed the three league points with a fantastic curling strike with only six minutes remaining on the clock.

“I appreciate the confidence the coach has been showing in me and it is paying off on the field as well.

“I just need to keep working hard and keep my feet on the ground. This is an opportunity I have been waiting for a very long time and I want to make the most of it.”

With the team being on a high after three consecutive wins in the league and cup action‚ momentum on attack will by key to more success against Chiefs this weekend.

“As a professional footballer‚ one needs to psyche himself up for the next game.

"The match against Kaizer Chiefs will be like any other match and we will be going for a win that will take us to the next round.

“The mood in the training camp is good because we know each other from the development structures where we played with each other. “The positive vibe is always there but we need to make sure it stays here and that we have a winning mentality‚” he said.

Having started the last two games on the bench‚ Chippa United caretaker coach Teboho Moloi has not confirmed whether Julies will be in the starting line-up against AmaKhosi on Sunday.

“We are still enjoying the win from Wednesday. I am yet to sit down with the technical team and discuss whether he is going to start.

“I would love for him to start the game if the possibility arises but that decision it is not entirely up to me. “Julies is a match-winner.

"It depends on you as a coach how you want to use him.

"The only thing you need to do is motivate him.

"You throw him in there with a little guidance and he uses his God-given talent‚” Moloi added.

