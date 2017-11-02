Soccer

Eymael threatens to quit SA football over poor refereeing decisions

02 November 2017 - 11:15 By NICK SAID
Luc Eymael, coach of Free State Stars reacts, issues instructions during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 football match between Cape Town City FC and Free State Stars at Athlone Stadium, Cape Town on 1 November 2017.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

A fuming Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael believes his side are not getting a fair rub of the green from referees and has hinted his frustration may see him opt for a job away from the Premier Soccer League.

Stars conceded a controversial goal five minutes from time in their 1-0 loss to Cape Town City on Wednesday as Eymael believed scorer Taariq Fielies had impeded goalkeeper Ali Sangare in the build-up.

Referee Kulasande Qongqo saw nothing wrong though as City picked up a precious home win.

“If there was no foul on the keeper there‚ then I know nothing in football.

"It’s two games in a row that there is a bad decision against us‚ that’s not normal‚” Eymael said.

“I’m very disappointed about that‚ I don’t want to use words that I will perhaps regret‚ but I don’t think these things are fair.

"What I am saying about the goal is not an excuse‚ it’s a fact. I am always analysing things with honesty and with fair play.”

Eymael‚ who this week was linked to the vacant Uganda national team job and has admitted contact with the country’s football association in the past‚ says his frustration could see him seek employment elsewhere.

“I’m receiving offers every day and I’m really thinking about things now … you know‚ to come back here … to do different things after the mistake I made at Polokwane City‚ if it’s really a mistake‚ I wanted to prove that I can take a team and do good things.

"But everybody has to be fair play.

“Two days ago I refused an offer from a team in Algeria‚ one week ago it was Sfax [CS Sfaxien] from Tunisia.

"When I had just arrived at Free State Stars‚ [African Champions League finalists] Wydad Casablanca contacted me because they were playing against Sundowns and they knew me.

“I refused an offer from Jordan and from Libya. I would like to do a good job with Free State Stars‚ but things like that [the goal conceded against City] is not normal.

“When you see decisions like that you wonder what will happen … because you are trying to do your best.

"If I was coaching Cape Town [City] or Pirates‚ I would do my best‚ so you have to be fair play with the people who are working.”

Eymael did admit though that his side were below par and felt they were much better in the weekend 4-2 extra-time loss to BidVest Wits in the Telkom Knockout.

“Really‚ we didn’t play very well today‚ I didn’t recognise my team. It was the second time we could have moved up to fourth in the league in a row‚ but we have not taken these chances.

“If we had beaten Platinum [Stars]‚ we would have been the first side [this season] to win four games in a row. Today we had another chance to move into fourth place.”

Stars now have a long layoff until their next game at home to Chippa United on November 22. 

READ MORE:

Sundowns get back on winning trail

Two audacious goals from Hlompho Kekana put Mamelodi Sundowns back on the winning trail as they got the better of Orlando Pirates 3-1 at Orlando ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Julies scores a brace as Chippa sink Wits at Bidvest Stadium to move to 6th

Bidvest Wits horror start to the season worsened last night when they suffered their fifth defeat in nine matches succumbing to a determined Chippa ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Onyango and Tau nominated for African Player of the Year award

Mamelodi Sundowns duo of goalkeeper Denis Onyango and enterprising midfielder Percy Tau have been nominated for the prestigious African Player of the ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Referee Daniel Bennett in PSL hot water

Top referee Daniel Bennett will go before the South African Football Association’s (Safa) referee review committee in the next fortnight after a ...
Sport
18 hours ago

