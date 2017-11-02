Soccer

'Football will humble you‚' says Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane

02 November 2017 - 14:51 By Marc Strydom
Pitso Mosimane coach of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his team third goal during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns on 01 November 2017 at Orlando Stadium.
Pitso Mosimane coach of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his team third goal during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns on 01 November 2017 at Orlando Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

“Football will humble you‚” Mamelodi Sundowns’ coach Pitso Mosimane admitted after a string of shock defeats ended with a dramatic 3-1 Absa Premiership victory against Orlando Pirates on Wednesday night.

Mosimane said that Sundowns had their “shock therapy” with their three defeats before Wednesday night‚ and the African champions reacted well bouncing back in stirring fashion in a game of spectacularly scored goals at Orlando Stadium against the Buccaneers.

“It’s part of football‚ it’s part of growth‚ part of learning curves‚” Sundowns’ coach said.

“It’s a reliever for us‚ to be honest. And we needed it. I said it when Steve [Komphela‚ Kaizer Chiefs’ coach] won against us. That I was happy for my brother because he needed a reliever. And some people were not happy with my statement.

“And [Bidvest Wits coach] Gavin Hunt said it: ‘Football is funny’. And he also got his reliever with a few wins lately.

“You’ve got to be humble a little bit. SuperSport [TV analysts] were busy with me that‚ ‘football will humble me’.

"Yes‚ it has humbled me.

“And it will still humble me. I’m still going to lose some of the games. And when things are bad you really see which people come out.

“But it’s life. If you don’t want to be criticised as a coach you should not be here.

“But‚ ja‚ Gavin Hunt said it – you cannot be a bad team overnight. But you also need a little bit of a wake-up call.

"You need to be a smashed a little bit and given a few ones.

“And then it’s a shock therapy. And then the team comes up.

"He added later: “But ja‚ football has humbled me.”

The game was marked by some spectacular goals.

The first by Hlompho Kekana‚ whose body was in the way of Abbubaker Mobara’s clearance for a ricochet in the first minute‚ not so much so.

But Kekana’s second in the 13th‚ with a spectacular lob from four metres inside his own half fumbled slightly by backpedaling Wayne Sandilands‚ was a wonder strike.

Marc van Heerden pulled one back for Pirates with a classy 34th-minute free-kick. Substitute Anthony Laffor blasted in a third for Sundowns in added time.

READ MORE:

Bafana Bafana can qualify for the 2018 World Cup, says keeper Darren Keet

Bafana Bafana can qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup‚ Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet has said.
Sport
2 hours ago

Manyisa silences jeering Pirates fans to help Downs beat his former club

Oupa Manyisa shrugged off jeers from Orlando Pirates fans on what he described as an emotional night as he returned to face his old club in his new ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Julies scores a brace as Chippa sink Wits at Bidvest Stadium to move to 6th

Bidvest Wits horror start to the season worsened last night when they suffered their fifth defeat in nine matches succumbing to a determined Chippa ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Sundowns come out tops against Pirates in a thriller in Orlando

Two audacious goals from Hlompho Kekana put Mamelodi Sundowns back on the winning trail as they again got the better of Orlando Pirates 3-1 in ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Football will humble you‚' says Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane Soccer
  2. Bafana Bafana can qualify for the 2018 World Cup, says keeper Darren Keet Soccer
  3. Rugby World Cup 2019 draw sets up mouthwatering All Blacks v Boks tie Rugby
  4. Prince welcomes back several Proteas stars to his CSA T20 Challenge squad Cricket
  5. Tottenham now belong with Europe's best, says coach Pochettino Soccer

Latest Videos

Henri van Breda re-enacts battle between him and alleged attacker in court
'Helicopter man' flies for the first time

Related articles

  1. Bafana Bafana can qualify for the 2018 World Cup, says keeper Darren Keet Soccer
  2. Chelsea must dig deep to beat Manchester United, says coach Conte Soccer
  3. 'I said to him I would slap the living daylights out of him‚' says McCarthy Soccer
  4. Tottenham now belong with Europe's best, says coach Pochettino Soccer
  5. Manyisa silences jeering Pirates fans to help Downs beat his former club Soccer
  6. Sergio Aguero hailed as Man City legend after record goal number 178 Soccer
  7. Chippa United coach Moloi now turns his full attention to Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  8. Eymael threatens to quit SA football over poor refereeing decisions Soccer
  9. PSL ready for public with pitch-war report Soccer
X