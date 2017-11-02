Gunners swinging on a star

Having made a perfect start to their Europa League campaign, Arsenal can secure a place in the knockout phase with two group games to spare by beating Red Star Belgrade on Thursday night.

The Gunners play host to the 1991 European Cup winners in north London a fortnight after international France striker Olivier Giroud's remarkable late goal secured a 1-0 win in Belgrade.

Having also got the better of Cologne and BATE Borisov, Arsene Wenger's side are top of Group H with maximum points and avoiding defeat against the Serbian league leaders could be enough to progress to the last 32.

For a side growing in confidence after four straight wins in all competitions, another victory should not be too much to ask, even if Wenger will again rotate his squad with one eye on Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Everton, the other English side in the competition, are in a rather less favourable position as they head to France to take on Lyon.

Languishing in the relegation zone in the Premier League and without a permanent manager since the sacking of Ronald Koeman last week, the Toffees could be eliminated from Europe if they lose and Group E leaders Atalanta avoid defeat in their game against Apollon Limassol in Cyprus.