PSL ready for public with pitch-war report

PSL prosecutor Nande Becker says the disciplinary committee investigating the Loftus Versfeld pitch invasion should make its findings later this week.

The disciplinary process into the pitch invasion, and the resultant violent scenes, has dragged on for eight-and-a-half months, since Mamelodi Sundowns' 6-0 thrashing of Orlando Pirates in an Absa Premiership game on February 11.

Although he could not be reached by phone for comment because he was "busy in consultations", the PSL prosecutor said via SMS on Wednesday that an outcome might be released later this week.

Becker texted: "I was told by the chairman of the DC that the finding should be made available this week. We are still waiting."

The pitch invasion, initially by angry Pirates fans with their Sundowns counterparts responding, followed Percy Tau's 82nd-minute goal for Downs.

There were punch-ups on the field, resulting in the intervention of the SA Police Service. Tear gas was also fired.

Damage to property included vandalism on cables and equipment of TV stations Supersport and the SABC.

Becker had told The Times in early July that he hoped to hold a hearing "in about two weeks".

The complex nature of the case and the task to prove who was at fault, given it was a Sundowns home game and Orlando Pirates' fans were the initial transgressors, and the need to set a precedent that could change PSL security, had caused the case to drag on, Becker had said.