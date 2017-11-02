Sundowns get back on winning trail

Two audacious goals from Hlompho Kekana put Mamelodi Sundowns back on the winning trail as they got the better of Orlando Pirates 3-1 at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

Anthony Laffor also scored a late scorcher as Sundowns won precious points to climb into the top eight with Marc van Heerden netting for the losers.

It was a game that displayed the best and worst of the local game with finely taken goals and also some horror misses.

It took 58 seconds to break the deadlock as Kekana scored off the upright. But there was more to come. Kekana drilled a long-range shot towards the Pirates goal that swerved and had Wayne Sandilands flummoxed and the ball went into the net. Just 13 minutes gone and Sundowns were 2-0 up.

A freekick from Van Heerden reduced the deficit after 38 minutes.

Three minutes into stoppage time, substitute Laffor caught Pirates on the counter to finish with a belter from the edge of the area.

Bidvest Wits' horror start to the season worsened at Bidvest Wits Stadium when they suffered their fifth defeat in nine matches, succumbing to Chippa United, who took all three points via a late brace by substitute Samuel Jullies, writes Sazi Hadebe.

In other games, Platinum Stars got their first win of the season when they beat fellow under-performers Ajax Cape Town 1-0 in Rustenburg, but Dikwena remain at the bottom of the log with seven points after 10 matches.

A Taariq Fielies strike got Benni McCarthy's Cape Town City back to winning ways at the expense of Free State Stars in Cape Town.

AmaZulu came from behind to hold log leaders Baroka FC to a 1-all draw at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, Durban.