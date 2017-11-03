I'm the best, Baroka FC coach claims

Kgoloko Thobejane has never been shy of singing his own praises. The Baroka FC mentor was at it again on Thursday when he declared himself the best coach in South Africa.

Baroka are perched at the premiership summit and Thobejane said his side would emulate English club Leicester City and march to an unlikely league title in May.

"Personally, I believe I am the best coach. I strongly believe that I am the best of the best," he said.

Thobejane's charges have also reached the quarterfinals of the Telkom Knockout and they face Bidvest Wits in Johannesburg on Saturday (8.15pm).

"Going into this game against Wits, we are more than ready and want to bring this hoodoo we have against them to an end," he said.

"We have never beaten them after three matches but we normally lose to teams that are struggling."

Wits are struggling and are second from the bottom on the table.

"We do well against teams that have muscle; these teams that we meet while they are struggling have our number.

"The Telkom Knockout is not like a league game, there must be a winner and we will be ready."

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic is facing a selection dilemma over whether to start with goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane or rival Wayne Sandilands in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinal against Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (8.15pm).

Sredojevic gave Mabokgwane a rare start in their 1-0 win over Golden Arrows in the last 16 of the competition but he could change his mind.

Sandilands is the Pirates No1 keeper but he struggled in the 3-1 league defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday night.

"We have to decide whether to continue with Jackson in the cup," Sredojevic said.

In the other two quarterfinals, Platinum Stars face Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday (3.30pm) and Chippa United take on Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday (3.30pm).