Boxing SA chairperson Muditambi Ravele has allayed concerns that the association would run out of time to stage their awards in January.

This has allayed fears of a boxing fraternity who waited anxiously to hear if the BSA awards would take place‚ just when time appeared not to be on the association’s side.

Ravele said as per commitment by Eastern Cape MEC for Sports‚ Arts and Culture Pemmy Majodina‚ that province will the host of the 2017 SA Boxing Awards.

Majodina had made this commitment during 2016 awards in January in Durban.

“It is that time of the year when we look back with jubilation and pride to what was yet another eventful year of unparalleled boxing excellence‚” Ravele said.

“When we commenced with a journey about 12 months ago‚ very few people really believe that we are reawakening what was a giant that would culminate into one of the most prestigious recognition programmes in the South African sport scene.

“We are proud to retrace our steps and kick-start the SA Boxing Awards 2017 nomination process.

“As outlined in the rulebook‚ a period of six weeks has been allocated to this process to ensure that everyone is afforded a fair opportunity to identify‚ motivate and nominate his or her favourite member of the pugilism family‚ as per the categories listed in the rulebook.”

Ravele emphasised that the window period for nominations remains open until December 6.

“Currently work is underway to ensure that all systems are in place and come January 2018‚ we host yet another mind-blowing award ceremony‚” he said.

“The priority is to ascertain that we roll in the nomination forms in voluminous numbers and afford every deserving boxer‚ trainer‚ manager‚ promoter‚ media personality‚ referee‚ judge or boxing association an opportunity to be considered by the adjudicating panel‚” she said.

“As was the case in the previous year‚ the names of the finalists [nominees] will be announced just before Reconciliation Day [December 16] when most of us would be winding down to a well-deserved festive vacation.”

BSA chief Tsholofelo Lejaka said: “Our message to all boxing lovers is that the first phase of awards commenced yesterday with rule book and nomination forms already out.

“They can start nominating people they feel deserve their vote.”

There had been no boxing awards for five years until they returned in January.

There are 17 categories which include male and female boxer of the year‚ male and female prospect‚ most promising promoter‚ male and female ring official‚ promising official‚ manager and trainer of the year.

