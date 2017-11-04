Platinum Stars will take some confidence and newfound resolve into Saturday’s home Telkom Knockout quarterfinal against Bloemfontein Celtic according to stalwart midfielder Robert Ng’ambi‚ with relief at the club evident this past week.

Coach Roger de Sa described Wednesday’s 1-0 home victory over his former club Ajax Cape Town as the worst performance of the team since his arrival at the club in September‚ but that will perhaps make the victory all the sweeter.

It meant a first Absa Premiership win of the season for Stars at the 10th attempt‚ and also ended De Sa’s personal barren run of just a single victory in 22 Premier Soccer League matches since the start of the 2016-17 season.

It followed a battling performance in the last round of the Telkom Knockout when the side drew 0-0 away at Maritzburg United and triumphed on penalties.

“It was something that we had been fighting hard for in the last two months‚ but despite some good performances‚ the result would just not come‚” Ng’ambi told TimesLIVE.

“I think now we have got it‚ and with the good performance away at Maritzburg in the previous round it means there is some confidence and belief. I think we have felt for a while that we were playing well‚ but that was not shown in the results.”

Celtic are on a good run of their own and are up to fourth in the PSL‚ with three wins in their last four league games and a remarkable comeback from 2-0 down late on to beat SuperSport United on penalties in the last round of the Telkom Knockout.

“It’s going to be really tough‚ we know Celtic are on a good run and are playing really well‚ but we are at home and we always believe we can beat anybody in Rustenburg.

“That is a big advantage for us‚ they will have the belief they can win but so do we. I think it could be a really great game.

“After our last couple of results we don’t need any motivation – we have won this cup before [in 2006 and 2013] and we always feel like we have a chance.”

Ng’ambi is the leading scorer in Stars’ history with 47 goals and says he is happy to be contributing under De Sa.

“I am obviously not happy with the way we started‚ but I am working really hard to give as much as I can to the team. I feel like my own form is OK‚” the technically correct‚ forceful Malawian playmaker said.

Celtic assistant coach John Maduka said his side were fully away that facing a Stars side with their tails up would not be easy.

“Playing them away from home will be a bit difficult and even with their league position‚ they have proven for many years to be dangerous when playing cup matches‚” Maduka told his club’s website.

“Our philosophy is simple though – respecting every opponent we face and working tirelessly to win.

“The technical team is spoiled for choice with players optimistically fighting for positions and winning this quarterfinal game is vital as it will pave a way for us to move to the next stage while building confidence at the same time.”

Celtic will be without striker Roggert Nyundu‚ who is suspended after his red card against Ajax Cape Town a week ago.

Telkom Knockout quarterfinals:

Saturday:

Platinum Stars v Bloemfontein Celtic (Royal Bafokeng Stadium 3.30pm)

Orlando Pirates v Polokwane City (Orlando Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

Bidvest Wits v Baroka FC (Bidvest Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

Sunday:

Chippa United v Kaizer Chiefs (Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

- TimesLIVE

Source: TMG Digital.