Polokwane City knock Orlando Pirates out of TKO

Polokwane City had to dig deep to beat Orlando Pirates 4-2 in penalty shoot out in a Telkom Knockout quarter-final match that had no shortage of drama and goals.

Both teams had come to this encounter looking to improve their poor record in this tournament.

While Pirates have played in eight of the previous 35 finals since the inception of this competition, they only had success once when they defeated Wits 3-1 in the 2011 edition. And their struggle continued on Saturday night.

Polokwane's record is no better either. The Limpopo club started this match still technically searching for their first victory in the tourney with all four of their previous participation ending in first round exit.

Their passage to the last eight in this year's competition was also secured through penalties after playing a 0-0 draw with Ajax Cape Town.