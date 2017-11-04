Sometimes there is nothing like playing in a foreign country for a sportsman to improve their game. Especially when‚ like Bidvest Wits’ Egyptian striker Amr Gamal‚ you needed a new challenge and a club where perhaps you could get more game time.

Striker Gamal became the first Egyptian to play in the Premier Soccer League signing for Wits from Cairo giants Al Ahly in August.

The striker had an acceptable strike rate of 30 goals in 102 games for Ahly‚ despite often being on the fringes to the big names at Africa’s most successful club.

But he decided for a new challenge and adventure in the PSL‚ which‚ thanks to Orlando Pirates’‚ Mamelodi Sundowns’ and now also SuperSport United’s continental cup final exploits of the past five years‚ has a growing reputation on the continent.

There have tough adjustments to a completely different style of play. But Gamal has shown glimpses of his mobility and powerful finish‚ and he’s been struggling Wits’ leading scorer with four goals.

“I liked it when I saw I was the first Egyptian [in the PSL]‚ because in history I will be remembered for this‚” the 26-year-old Ahly youth product said this week.

“I came here to experience something different. I want to improve myself here so that when I go to the [Russia 2018] World Cup I will be a better player.

“For me‚ Egypt‚ South Africa‚ Tunisia‚ Morocco and Algeria are the best five leagues in Africa.

“I needed a new challenge‚ something different. And I saw that this club last season had a great season‚ and of course I played against Wits in the Champions League.

“I also had offers from Denmark‚ Greece and Portugal. I started to research Wits. And I saw it’s a quality team with a good coach. Then I did research on the league‚ and I found it was good.

“This is a strong league. Every team wants to play to win‚ and I respect this open game. It’s interesting for me‚ because it’s different to Egypt where it’s very tactical and some teams play just to draw with you.

“Last week we beat Baroka‚ who are top of the league‚ then lost against Chippa United. That means all the teams have the same ambition – to win.

“For me‚ it shows it was a good decision to come here.”

Egypt have qualified for their first World Cup since 1990‚ and Gamal played his role with a start and two substitutes’ appearances in the Pharaohs’ group stage matches.

And the African football powerhouse will hope for more success on Saturday night.

Gamal might pray that Wits’ Telkom Knockout quarterfinal against Baroka FC at Bidvest Stadium (kickoff: 8.15pm)‚ which he will watch from the stands with a niggling injury‚ does not go to extra time.

That will give him time to rush home to Melrose Arch‚ where he‚ his wife and two children have settled‚ and catch at least the second half of Ahly in the Caf Champions League final away leg against Wydad Casablanca‚ needing to recover from a 1-1 draw in Cairo.

It says something for Wits coach Gavin Hunt’s notoriously tough training regime that Gamal finds it comparable to Ahly’s reputably militaristic regime.

“When the Al Ahly coach trains the team the only target for him is winning. But he must have the tools to take all the championships and cups‚” Gamal said.

“In Al Ahly you have 35 players in a squad. And all 35 are quality. They are the top team in Africa‚ so it’s another mentality.

“But here‚ and in Europe also‚ there are 22‚ 23 players in a squad. And if you win one championship or cup it’s good.

“The training at Al Ahly in the preseason is very strong. In the last five years we didn’t take any holiday.

“It’s the same as with Mamelodi Sundowns‚ because when the league season finishes you have to play in the Champions League‚ and the difference in Egypt is that then the cup starts [the Egypt Cup is played through May and August].

“So at that time you cannot train too much. You have to pace yourselves.

“But here at Wits I think the training is more strong. Because the coach [Hunt] has the mentality that when you work hard a lot can come to you. And this is good thinking.”