Chiefs to face Wits in TKO semis, Bloemfontein Celtic travel to Polokwane

Record winners Kaizer Chiefs will take on Bidvest Wits in the Telkom Knockout semifinals later this month but it is the league champions who have home advantage in the last four tie.

In the other semifinal, Polokwane City have home advantage against Bloemfontein Celtic.

Chiefs have dominated this competition in the past with 13 past wins and 17 final appearances but last lifted the trophy seven years ago.

Polokwane City are making their first-ever semifinal appearance.

The semifinals will be played on the weekend of November 18 and 19 but the Premier Soccer League must still decide the venues, address and kick off times. This is expected to be known by Monday afternoon.

The final is early next month.

The draw was held on the field at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium directly after Chiefs beat Chippa United on Sunday.