Khune stretchered off the field as Chiefs beat Chippa to reach TKO semis

Kaizer Chiefs’ quest for a first piece of silverware in the Steve Komphela era moved a step in the right direction with a controversial victory away over Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday as a generous penalty saw them to a 1-0 away win in their Telkom Knockout quarter-final tie.

Referee Phelelani Ndaba took centre stage as he surprisingly penalised Chippa captain James Okwuosa for a shoulder charge on Joseph Molongoane, after a few seconds’ deliberation, to allow Bernard Parker to stroke the ball home from the spot.

The 29th minute decision turned the game in favour of Chiefs after Chippa had made a bright start on a perfect afternoon for football in front of over 30,000 at a magnificent venue and on a perfectly manicured pitch.

A horror clash near the end put a damper on the occasion as Kurt Lentjies cluttered into Itumeleng Khune and both were taken to hospital as a result. Khune has a suspected eye socket injury and Lentjies was suffering from concussion with the Bafana goalkeeper likely to be out for the two World Cup qualifiers against Senegal.

Chiefs also had the ball in the net on two other occasions but Parker was offside in the fourth minute and Willard Katsande unlucky to be adjudged offside at the end of a free kick in the 37th minute.

Chippa might be furious with the referee but also have themselves to blame for not taking the opportunity of a perfect start when, after just eight minutes, Chiefs’ defender Mulomowandau Mathoho cluttered into his own goalkeeper– presumably unable to hear the call from the ‘keeper amid the noise from a boisterous crowd – and the ball spilled to Andile Mbenyane, who had an open goal yawning in front of him and yet managed to hit it wide.

This competition has been seemingly been afflicted by a some sort of ‘poor finishing virus’ with multiple game now full of instances of golden chances being spurned.

Lerato Manzini could also have scored after just 10 minutes after a clever back heel over the top of the Chiefs’ defence by Abel Mabaso and 10 minutes later, on the breakaway, Chippa saw Mbenyane fluff his pass to Manzini after a mistake by Daniel Cardoso.

Khune made a good stop in the 33th minute from Sizwe Mdlinzo’s deflected shot.

Chippa had the lion’s share of possession in the second half but the tempo dropped off as both sides’ grew increasingly tired, both playing their third game in a week.

It meant there were no clear cut chances as Chiefs held their defensive line and Chippa could not break through, even though they toiled with great endeavour to the end.