EFF leader Julius Malema once again steps in to fight for Bafana Bafana
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has once again pleaded with South Africans to support Bafana Bafana and attend the national team’s must-win 2018 World Cup qualifier against Senegal.
Bafana have to beat the Senegalese to maintain slim hopes of qualifying for the global showpiece and Malema urged fans to fill up the Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Guys,Bafana Bafana will be playing on Friday at Peter Mokaba stadium in polokwane. We have a responsibility 2 support our boys #BafanaBafana— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 6, 2017
It’s not the first time that the politication has rallied behind Bafana and he also took to Twitter last month to encourage South Africans to attend the World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso at FNB Stadium after TimesLIVE revealed that ticket sales to the encounter had been very slow.
