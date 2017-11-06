EFF leader Julius Malema once again steps in to fight for Bafana Bafana

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has once again pleaded with South Africans to support Bafana Bafana and attend the national team’s must-win 2018 World Cup qualifier against Senegal.

Bafana have to beat the Senegalese to maintain slim hopes of qualifying for the global showpiece and Malema urged fans to fill up the Peter Mokaba Stadium.