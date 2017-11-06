Soccer

Hard work pays off for City

06 November 2017 - 07:22 By Sazi Hadebe
HERO Polokwane City goalkeeper Harold Ndlovu was the toast of his teammates after saving two spot kicks in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinal match against Orlando Pirates on Saturday
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Polokwane City's head coach Bernard Molekwa has done relatively well in the short space of time since he landed the top job at the Limpopo club.

City's Telkom Knockout 4-2 penalties quarterfinal victory over Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night was surely Molekwa's finest moment. The match ended 2-2 at full-time.

The victory was built around a brace by striker Rendani Ndou, who benefited from two classic final passes from his irrepressible partner Rodney Ramagalela.

"We took that early lead but Pirates came back strongly with us being guilty of allowing them space to string a few passes in dangerous areas. But the boys didn't give up and showed character as we managed to regain the lead only to falter again by giving them room to equalise towards to the end of the first half," said Molekwa.

He was pleased with the final outcome, which came after Pirates' defenders Marc van Heerden and Ntsikelelo Nyauza failed to convert their spot kicks.

"We are very happy to be where we are. This was not easy to achieve. We believe that with hard work we can achieve a lot that we've failed to do before. We know there is still plenty of room for improvement," said Molekwa.

Polokwane City play Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits take on Kaizer Chiefs in the semifinals scheduled for the weekend of November 18-19.

