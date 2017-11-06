Khune injured ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers against Senegal

Kaizer Chiefs' quest for their first piece of silverware in the Steve Komphela era moved a step closer with a controversial victory over Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

A generous penalty saw Chiefs to a 1-0 away win in their Telkom Knockout quarter-final tie at Nelson Mandela Bay stadium.

Perhaps of as much significance, though, and which would have caused alarm for Bafana coach Stuart Baxter, was that Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune was stretchered off just six days ahead of a must-win World Cup qualifier against Senegal in Polokwane.

A horror clash near the end put a damper on the game as Kurt Lentjies collided with Khune and both were taken to hospital as a result. Khune has a suspected eye socket injury and Lentjies suffered a concussion. Bafana's No1 keeper is likely to be out for the two World Cup qualifiers against Senegal, with the return match in Dakar on November 14.

Referee Phelelani Ndaba took centre stage as he surprisingly penalised Chippa captain James Okwuosa for a shoulder charge on Joseph Molongoane, to allow Bernard Parker to stroke the ball home from the spot.

The 29th-minute decision turned the game in favour of Chiefs after Chippa had made a bright start in front of 30,000 fans.

Chippa have themselves to blame for not taking advantage of a perfect start when, in the 8th minute, Chiefs' defender Mulomowandau Mathoho collided with Khune - presumably unable to hear the keeper's call amid the noise from a boisterous crowd - and the ball went to Andile Mbenyane, who had an open goal yawning in front of him and yet hit it wide.

Lerato Manzini could also have scored in the 10th minute after a clever back heel over the Chiefs' defence by Abel Mabaso. Ten minutes later, on the breakaway, Chippa saw Mbenyane fluff his pass to Manzini after a mistake by Daniel Cardoso.

Khune made a good stop in the 33th minute from Sizwe Mdlinzo's deflected shot. Chippa had the lion's share of possession in the second half but both sides grew tired, after playing their third game in a week.

There were no clear-cut chances as Chiefs held their defensive line and Chippa could not break through, even though they toiled with great endeavour to the end.