England used it at the 2010 World Cup‚ Bafana Bafana like to stay there regularly and now SuperSport United are decamping to the Royal Marang Hotel for a mini-camp to prepare for the African Confederation Cup final.

The squad will go into camp next week for an intensive spell before they head to Lubumbashi for the first leg of the final against Congolese giants TP Mazembe Englebert.

Eric Tinkler let many of his regulars take an extended long weekend off as he continues training this week without six players who are away on national team duty – Clayton Daniels‚ Dean Furman‚ Morgan Gould‚ Bradley Grobler and Ronwen Williams with Bafana Bafana against Senegal and Jeremy Brockie‚ who has been called up to play for New Zealand in their two-legged World Cup qualification play-off against Peru.

SuperSport will keep up their usual training regime this week and then‚ at the weekend‚ move over to Rustenburg for more intense training cloistered away before traveling off to the first leg of the final.

That game has been confirmed for Sunday‚ November 19 with SuperSport planning to travel to the Katanga capital two days before.

Usually they would only go the day before the game but because the final is being played on an artificial turf‚ the rules allow SuperSport two training sessions at the match venue.

So they aim to take advantage of that and train there on Friday and Saturday.

Brockie is returning from Peru via Sao Paulo in Brazil on Friday morning and will transfer straight to Lubumbashi with the rest of the team.

The second leg of the final is on Saturday‚ November 25 but SuperSport have yet to decide whether to play the game at Loftus Versfeld or in Atteridgeville‚ where they have hosted most of their games this season.