Soccer

SuperSport head into camp ahead of African Confederation Cup final

06 November 2017 - 15:52 By Mark Gleeson
Reyaard Pieterse and Dean Furman of Supersport United during the 2017 MTN 8 Supersport United Afternoon Trainingon the 24 August 2017 at Megawatt Park.
Reyaard Pieterse and Dean Furman of Supersport United during the 2017 MTN 8 Supersport United Afternoon Trainingon the 24 August 2017 at Megawatt Park.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

England used it at the 2010 World Cup‚ Bafana Bafana like to stay there regularly and now SuperSport United are decamping to the Royal Marang Hotel for a mini-camp to prepare for the African Confederation Cup final.

The squad will go into camp next week for an intensive spell before they head to Lubumbashi for the first leg of the final against Congolese giants TP Mazembe Englebert.

Eric Tinkler let many of his regulars take an extended long weekend off as he continues training this week without six players who are away on national team duty – Clayton Daniels‚ Dean Furman‚ Morgan Gould‚ Bradley Grobler and Ronwen Williams with Bafana Bafana against Senegal and Jeremy Brockie‚ who has been called up to play for New Zealand in their two-legged World Cup qualification play-off against Peru.

SuperSport will keep up their usual training regime this week and then‚ at the weekend‚ move over to Rustenburg for more intense training cloistered away before traveling off to the first leg of the final.

That game has been confirmed for Sunday‚ November 19 with SuperSport planning to travel to the Katanga capital two days before.

Usually they would only go the day before the game but because the final is being played on an artificial turf‚ the rules allow SuperSport two training sessions at the match venue.

So they aim to take advantage of that and train there on Friday and Saturday.

Brockie is returning from Peru via Sao Paulo in Brazil on Friday morning and will transfer straight to Lubumbashi with the rest of the team.

The second leg of the final is on Saturday‚ November 25 but SuperSport have yet to decide whether to play the game at Loftus Versfeld or in Atteridgeville‚ where they have hosted most of their games this season.

READ MORE:

Chiefs coach Komphela preparing to shut out the ‘noise’ from his critics

Steve Komphela says he is determined to shut out the ‘noise’ expected to pick up in volume over the next fortnight over his inability to win a trophy ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Mixed fortunes for Bafana Bafana stars

Many of the overseas-based South African players who will be part of the Bafana Bafana squad that tackles Senegal in back-to-back World Cup ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Man United players keen to prove themselves after break, says Herrera

Manchester United players will be eager to prove themselves after the international break as they head into it with a 1-0 loss to Premier League ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Khune out with optical fracture in blow to Bafana's world cup hopes

Itumeleng Khune has suffered an optical fracture and will miss the two qualifiers against Senegal over the next week as South Africa’s already-slim ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Bafana remain hopeful that injured keeper Khune will face Senegal Soccer
  2. Kwagga Smith and Sikhumbuzo Notshe bolster Blitzboks Rugby
  3. Springboks coach Allister Coetzee warns of Sexton-Murray threat Rugby
  4. EFF leader Julius Malema once again steps in to fight for Bafana Bafana Soccer
  5. SuperSport head into camp ahead of African Confederation Cup final Soccer

Latest Videos

Gunman massacres at least 26 people in Texas church
Mpumalanga man builds his own pedal car from scrap

Related articles

  1. Chiefs coach Komphela preparing to shut out the ‘noise’ from his critics Soccer
  2. Mixed fortunes for Bafana Bafana stars Soccer
  3. Man United players keen to prove themselves after break, says Herrera Soccer
  4. Khune out with optical fracture in blow to Bafana's world cup hopes Soccer
  5. Hard work pays off for City Soccer
  6. Khune injured ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers against Senegal Soccer
  7. Chiefs to face Wits in TKO semis, Bloemfontein Celtic travel to Polokwane Soccer
  8. Khune stretchered off the field as Chiefs beat Chippa to reach TKO semis Soccer
  9. Injured England star Dele Alli out of friendlies against Germany and Brazil Soccer
  10. Qatar to use foreign police officers during 2022 FIFA World Cup Soccer
  11. I don't enjoy scoring the goals I score‚ says Sundowns' Hlompho Kekana Soccer
  12. Maybe we’ll play the Under-19s in TKO semifinal‚ says Wits coach Hunt Soccer
  13. Polokwane City absorbing the moment Soccer
  14. I had to play Sandilands to stabilise defence‚ says Pirates coach Sredojevic Soccer
X