Soccer

Cape Town City striker Obinna in race against time to be fit for Baroka clash

07 November 2017 - 11:46 By Nick Said
Cape Town City FC striker Victor Obinna reacts in pain after sustaining an injury and being substituted during the Absa Premiership match between against Free State Stars at Athlone Stadium, Cape Town on 1 November 2017.
Cape Town City FC striker Victor Obinna reacts in pain after sustaining an injury and being substituted during the Absa Premiership match between against Free State Stars at Athlone Stadium, Cape Town on 1 November 2017.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Cape Town City striker Victor Obinna is in a race against time to be fit for his side’s top-of-the-table Absa Premiership clash at home to Baroka FC on November 22.

The Nigeria international was stretchered off in the 1-0 win over Free State Stars a week ago after injuring his hamstring as he stretched to try and win a loose ball.

A scan has revealed that he faces around three weeks on the sidelines‚ which means he might just make the crucial clash with Baroka.

“It’s frustrating when you see someone work so hard and put in massive effort to be there‚" City coach Benni McCarthy said.

"Then something silly where he sprinted off and felt it [the hamstring]‚ then felt it again later.”

With Lehlohonolo Majoro having seemingly fallen out of favour after some high-profile recent misses‚ and Judas Moseamedi seen as an impact player off the bench‚ Obinna’s importance to this City side has been enhanced in recent weeks.

Meanwhile‚ McCarthy has revealed that Aubrey Ngoma could finally play his first minutes of the campaign against Baroka after a number of aborted comebacks from a knee injury sustained while on national team duty in June.

“Aubrey is upbeat‚ he and I had a conversation where he said to me‚ 'I’m in the mood coach‚ I’m hungry’ and that’s what I wanted to hear.'

“When we come back from the break‚ don’t be shocked if you see Aubrey in the mix.

"He is looking good and has his hunger back.

"It will be a fantastic boost for the club‚ it’s like signing a new player!”

Ngoma was one of the stars of City’s run to third place in the league last season and their victory in the Telkom Knockout.

His return will add pace out wide‚ assists and goals.

Ngoma was involved in 25 City goals last campaign in 33 starts‚ with eight strikes himself and a further 17 assists‚ more than any other player in the league.

READ MORE:

West Ham United appoint David Moyes as new manager

West Ham United have appointed former Everton and Manchester United boss David Moyes as their new manager, the struggling Premier League club ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Bafana coach Baxter struggling to deal with South Africans who don't believe

The last thing Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter wanted to hear was that there are South Africans who do not believe his team can beat Senegal in a ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Former Real player Pepe criticises 'unenthusiastic' Madrid fans

Former Real Madrid defender Pepe has blasted the Liga club's fans as "unenthusiastic", contrasting the hushed atmosphere of the Santiago Bernabeu ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Bring on Sadio Mane‚ says Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo

“Tyson”‚ who has returned to the squad after missing the 3-1 win against Burkina Faso last month due to injury‚ is not fazed by the fact that Bafana ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Injured Khune asks Bafana coach to play with a mask against Senegal Soccer
  2. Hlompho Kekana leaves Bafana Bafana camp after family tragedy Soccer
  3. More bad news for Bafana as 'Shabba' arrives in camp carrying an injury Soccer
  4. Poison is being spilled in SA football‚ says Kaizer Chiefs coach Komphela Soccer
  5. RAM to sponsor Cricket South Africa T20 tournament - again Cricket

Latest Videos

Surprise twist in roadside police bust
Rallies erupt in South Korea during Trump visit

Related articles

  1. West Ham United appoint David Moyes as new manager Soccer
  2. Bafana coach Baxter struggling to deal with South Africans who don't believe Soccer
  3. Former Real player Pepe criticises 'unenthusiastic' Madrid fans Soccer
  4. Bring on Sadio Mane‚ says Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo Soccer
  5. Ronaldo loses his shine Soccer
  6. Khune out, but 'no worries' Soccer
  7. Bafana remain hopeful that injured keeper Khune will face Senegal Soccer
  8. EFF leader Julius Malema once again steps in to fight for Bafana Bafana Soccer
  9. SuperSport head into camp ahead of African Confederation Cup final Soccer
  10. Chiefs coach Komphela preparing to shut out the ‘noise’ from his critics Soccer
  11. Mixed fortunes for Bafana Bafana stars Soccer
  12. Man United players keen to prove themselves after break, says Herrera Soccer
  13. Khune out with optical fracture in blow to Bafana's world cup hopes Soccer
X