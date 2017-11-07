Bafana Bafana midfielder Hlompho Kekana has left camp after a tragic accident that claimed the life of his mother-in-law on Monday night.

Kekana was released immediately to travel to Gauteng to attend to the matter and at this stage‚ he will not be replaced.

TimesLIVE has learnt that Kekana’s mother-in-law was traveling to Hammanskraal‚ Pretoria‚ when the accident happened.

It is understood that she was sitting at the back holding Kekana's two-year old child when it happened.

She apparently died on the spot and at this stage‚ the condition of the other passengers is not known.

“We will be monitoring if he’s in a good frame of mind to come back to camp‚” said Safa spokesman‚ Dominic Chimhavi.