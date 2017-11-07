Soccer

Hlompho Kekana leaves Bafana Bafana camp after family tragedy

07 November 2017 - 11:51 By Tiyani Mabasa in Polokwane
Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns' midfielder Hlompho Kekana during a national team training session on 2 October 2017 at FNB Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana midfielder Hlompho Kekana has left camp after a tragic accident that claimed the life of his mother-in-law on Monday night.

Kekana was released immediately to travel to Gauteng to attend to the matter and at this stage‚ he will not be replaced.

TimesLIVE has learnt that Kekana’s mother-in-law was traveling to Hammanskraal‚ Pretoria‚ when the accident happened.

It is understood that she was sitting at the back holding Kekana's two-year old child when it happened.

She apparently died on the spot and at this stage‚ the condition of the other passengers is not known.

“We will be monitoring if he’s in a good frame of mind to come back to camp‚” said Safa spokesman‚ Dominic Chimhavi.

