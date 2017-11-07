Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has asked to play with a mask against Senegal at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday night.

Khune saw a facial specialist on Tuesday morning and it would appear that he didn’t get good news regarding his facial injury‚ hence the request for a mask.

He fractured a bone in his face when Kaizer Chiefs beat Chippa United 1-0 in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinals at the weekend in Port Elizabeth.

Khune will see another specialist and Bafana’s medical team led by Thulani Ngwenya will be briefed in the next few hours.

As it stands‚ Khune is still in Johannesburg and has not joined the national team camp.

But according to head coach Stuart Baxter‚ he’s keen to come play.

“Itu has seen a specialist and he will see one more (on Tuesday)‚ Baxter said after the morning training session at the match venue.

“Itu himself has asked us to prepare a mask‚ which means he’s hopeful.

"But that could be enthusiasm and ambition.

"The final decision will rest with the medical people.”Baxter added.

Meanwhile‚ Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Tiyani Mabunda is coming through to replace Hlompho Kekana‚ who has left camp due to a family bereavement.